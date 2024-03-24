Ergonomics in cars? Good for nothing. All that time and attention goes into it just so that your neck is still the same shape and in an anatomically correct position when you arrive at your destination. Completely unnecessary. My head is slightly tilted, my spine bends the other way, my feet are at yet another angle to operate the off-balance pedals.

The gear lever, a defiantly chromed bar with a ball on it, is pleasantly close – but that can't be otherwise in a cabin that is cripplingly cramped by modern standards. If you are taller than, say, 1.80 meters, you will have to squeeze yourself into a seat in a Ferrari Dino. And yet… Yet I don't care.

The sounds of this Ferrari make up for everything

Because common sense and physical discomfort fade into the background as soon as you click the open transmission from two to three clicks and you drive the mid-mounted Ferrari V8 past 4,000 rpm, where your nearest ear takes a serious hit. That sound. My goodness, that sound.

There is air chatter and intake noise, a cacophony of valves accompanied by an exhaust whistle that raises the hair on the back of your neck. Anyone with even a drop of petrol in their blood will experience this experience blissfully, guffawing and beaming as they sink deeper into the classic Ferrari bucket seat. Here sounds the anthem of our kind of people.

Still, there is something wrong with the sound

Only: the key is wrong. It's perfectly musical, that's for sure – but the beat, the timbre… It's impossible to reconcile. A Dino 246 like this, from the late sixties and early seventies, was equipped with a 2.4-liter V6. Hence its name: 246. It had around 190 hp and that was probably enough in a car that weighed barely more than a ton.

But this Dino… This one sounds different, and the sustained acceleration suggests that its peak power is certainly not 190 hp. Previously rated at 300 hp, coming from a 3.2-liter V8 that was liberated from a later Ferrari 328. It wears the 18-inch wheels of a Ferrari 360, which also houses its brakes.

It's not just the engine that is more modern

There are adjustable Nitron dampers and the suspension moves in a controlled manner, rather than with slight jerks and jerks like the standard car. Modern tires help the car settle into the road and provide precision when rolling into a corner. Still, the manual transmission feels like one in the doglegposition – also from the 328 – completely appropriate. The link is

still something you have to get to know rather than simply operate.

The steering squirms a bit and the view over the bodywork is authentic and inspiring. The car smells of leather, petrol and hot oil, the steering wheel and gauges show their age with pride – full of character and slightly worn by love. To be honest, it is wonderfully clumsy in places, true to the times. It's still a classic Ferrari Dino, but even more so.

The maker of this Ferrari Dino restomod

Welcome to the art of Moto Technique. That name sounds kind of fancy, but Kevin O'Rourke, the founder, is probably the most down-to-earth person you'll ever meet. If I had to describe him in one sentence: he's the kind of guy you want to have a beer with. He makes you laugh (although some of his jokes are really bad), is passionate, knowledgeable and generous, and he makes no bones about the strengths and weaknesses of his terrifyingly pricey work.

He also knows much more about old Ferraris than is healthy for a human being. His restomod of a Ferrari Dino 'Evo' is a restomod that is more resto than mod. That does not mean that his work is less intensive or impressive – but the mark he leaves is lighter, his interventions are more in the spirit of the original experience. What you don't see here is the thin skin of an old Ferrari stretched over a modern creation, rather a refined classic that benefited from the transplant of younger – albeit not necessarily new – organs.

Moto Technique's work is fascinating

The explanation for this is extremely simple. Moto Technique is not a builder of hot rods, but is known for its excellent restorations of Very Expensive Things. And when we say 'restorations', we mean top-notch, competition-winning, all-screws-pointing-the-same-way perfection down to the last nut and bolt. Not 'better than new', but 'as new'.

Kevin describes the level of attention to detail that goes into some of the traditional restorations, and you don't know where you are. It goes so far as to exactly recreate original factory defects and inconsistencies, simply because that is how the cars were delivered at the time.

You want to hear brands and models? Kevin has breathed new life into all kinds of beautiful things, from Ferrari 250 GTOs to 250 LMs, from original GT40s to 300SLs (both Gullwings and Roadsters), Countaches and 350GTs. There is an Iso Grifo in his workshop and in a corner we spot a carelessly parked Miura that is undergoing some engine work involving titanium parts.

This restomod comes close to the real Ferrari Dino

All of this means that Moto Technique is uniquely positioned to determine exactly what it would take to make a Dino less fallible and sharpen it up without making it feel like a Dino altogether. This is a marginal difference, but the Moto Technique Dino manages to make it tangible. This Ferrari is not the kind of car – wheels aside – that will hit you over the head with modern interior parts and a sea of ​​carbon fiber under the hood. This is the kind of car that would make Ferrari connoisseurs look twice and say, 'Wait a minute… Huh?!'

Of course, the wheels immediately reveal that this is not a standard car, and that is a conscious choice. A larger rim size is needed to allow room for the large brakes, but Moto Technique can also do one period-correct wheel design in the same size if you prefer – and a 17- or 18-inch Campagnolo will look damn good.

The car you see here is Kevin's own 'prototype'. Examples that came after had a 3.6-liter with throttle bodies, a specially made crankshaft, titanium connecting rods, larger valves and a MoTec ECU. Actually a hotter Ferrari dish, made from authentic basic ingredients. The Dinos are put together according to the wishes of the customers and depending on how they will be used, finished to taste by the sister company O'Rourke Coach Trimmers (it is a family business, the trimmer is run by Kevin's son), tuned and polished. into a subtle handmade gem.

Who buys a restomod of a Ferrari Dino?

These types of cars are usually sold to people who, well, want something different – ​​according to Kevin, it's a broad base, from business magnates to pop stars. These are not cars for investors or people who want to appear emotionally cheap and flashy. They may be somewhat useful in context, but they are not modern and they will not save you with traction control and ABS if you give a little too much gas on the Brink in Laren. They are more approachable, but don't think they have been tamed. And in case you're wondering, prices are upon request and generally tear-jerking.

But then you're also buying a car in a brilliant, completely crazy niche. The dusty original-or-nothing clubs will be annoyed by him, he will not appeal to anyone who likes to publicly announce the size of his bank account. In fact, it feels like a vintage factory street racer: improved and polished, but not reshaped to its roots.

The word that immediately comes to mind is sympathetic. He is sympathetic to the classic Ferrari experience, but does his best to go a little further. Above all, these cars are joyful and entertaining and will make you grin like crazy. And the latter is ultimately the indicator of success.