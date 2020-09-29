Hormones fluctuate in pregnancy, due to which women complain of changing mood again and again. Sometimes I feel sad, sometimes I feel like crying.

It is often said that a pregnant woman should keep laughing and be happy during these nine months because it keeps the baby healthy. But have you ever thought about the effect of crying in pregnancy?

You will be surprised to know that in pregnancy women feel like crying for many reasons. Here we are telling you about the reason for crying in pregnancy and its effect on your baby.

First trimester of pregnancy

Every woman has a different pregnancy, so some women feel depressed or cry for the entire nine months, while some have this problem only in the first trimester of pregnancy. Estrogens and progesterone are at their peak in the first trimester and are thought to be responsible for mood swings that cause feeling unhappy and irritable.



Second and third quarter of pregnancy

Hormonal imbalances persist even in the second trimester and last three months of pregnancy, so one may feel weeping at this time. Engagement is increased due to rapid changes in the body. Everyday stress also strengthens the desire to cry. The burden of responsibilities also scares women due to which they start feeling unhappy.

Effects of baby crying

Sometimes crying does not affect the fetus. At the same time, if a pregnant woman engages too much depression, it can have a negative effect on the baby. At the same time, according to the study of 2016, mental problems like anxiety and depression in pregnancy can cause preterm birth and low birth weight. At the same time, another study review also found a relationship between preterm birth and mental stress.

Depression in pregnancy also increases the risk of postpartum depression, which may cause the mother to have trouble connecting with the baby after birth.



What to do pregnant women

Unfortunately, you cannot prevent hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy, but with the help of some methods you can control the feeling of crying in pregnancy or feeling sad.

For this, you have to get enough sleep. Due to lack of sleep, the stress increases and the irritability is felt. Take 7 to 8 hours of sleep daily. Be physically active and do not rest on the bed throughout the day. With light exercise both body and mind remain healthy.

Prepare yourself for delivery and upcoming small guests. Grief, sadness and irritability are also felt due to increased responsibilities after the arrival of the baby. To avoid this, talk to your partner and try to be as happy as possible.