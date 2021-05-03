This Tuesday, May 4, the elections in the Community of Madrid. Elections marked by the coronavirus pandemic that has affected our entire country for more than a year. The current president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, called elections on March 10, after the motion of censure presented in the Region and the Murcia City Council by PSOE and Citizens. In this way, he put an end to the coalition government that he formed with Ignacio Aguado (Citizens).

How is the Community of Madrid administratively organized?

The Community of Madrid is organized territorially in 179 municipalities and 784 singular population entities. The Madrid region has 2.2% of the municipalities that make up Spain (8,125). It has a total area of ​​8,021 km² (12th in Spain) and a population of 6,779,888 inhabitants (14.29% of the total). This difference between the area and the inhabitants makes it the autonomous community with the highest population density: 844.53 inhabitants / km² (with the exception of Ceuta and Melilla).

The largest municipal term is Madrid, which was annexing other smaller neighboring municipalities throughout the 20th century: Chamartín de la Rosa, Fuencarral, Barajas, El Pardo, Hortaleza, Canillas, Canillejas, Vicálvaro, Vallecas, Villaverde, Carabanchel Alto, Carabanchel Bajo and Aravaca, converted in our days into districts or neighborhoods.

How is the Madrid City Council administratively organized?

The city of Madrid is administratively divided into 21 districts, which in turn are subdivided into 131 neighborhoods. This division is a faithful reflection of the General Urban Planning Plan of 1985. To combat social and functional segregation and with the aim of making the municipal Administration more efficient, the Administrative Division of Mayor Juan Barranco was reached in 1987, approved a year later , in 1988.

The Madrid Governing Board It is in charge of administering municipal taxes, to pay for public services and the construction of infrastructures. It is chaired by the mayor.

However, and as a result of the necessary decentralization, each of the 21 districts are governed by their corresponding Municipal Boards. These bodies are in charge of government locally, since it would be impossible to centrally manage the population in a city the size of the Madrid capital.

The districts of the city of Madrid are the following:

Center Arganzuela Retirement Salamanca Chamartin Tetouan Chamberí Fuencarral-El Pardo Moncloa-Aravaca Latin Carabanchel Usera Vallecas Bridge Moratalaz Linear City Hortaleza Villaverde Villa de Vallecas Vicálvaro San Blas-Canillejas Playing cards

How many neighborhoods are there in Madrid and how are they different from the districts?

In the city of Madrid there are 131 neighborhoods. Each of the districts of the capital is divided into these local entities. The neighborhoods of Madrid are the following:

1. Center

-Palace

-Ambassadors

-Cuts

-Justice

-College

-Sun

2. Arganzuela

-Imperial

-Acacias

-Chopera

-Legazpi

-Delight

-Moguer sticks

-Atocha

3. Withdrawal

-Peaceful

-Adelfas

-Star

-Ibiza

-Jeronyms

-Child Jesus

4. Salamanca

-Recoletos

-Goya

-Fuente del Berro

-Guindalera

-Ready

-Castellana

5. Chamartín

-El Viso

-Prosperity

-Garden City

-Hispanoamerica

-New Spain

-Castile

6. Tetouan

-Beautiful Views

-Four ways

-Castillejos

-Beacon

-Valdeacederas

-Berruguete

7. Chamberí

-Gaztambide

-Arapiles

-Trafalgar

-Soul

-Rios Rosas

-Beautiful valley

-Hill

-Watchtower

-Spare ribs

8. Fuencarral-El Pardo

-The brown

-Fuentelareina

-Peñagrande

-Pillar

-Peace

-Valverde

-Mirasierra

-Greedy

9. Moncloa-Aravaca

-Cottage

-Arguelles

-University City

-Valdezarza

-Valdemarín

-El Plantío

-Aravaca

10. Latin

-Carmen is

-Puerta del Angel

-Bright Star

-Fight

-Camp

-Four Winds

-Eagles

11. Carabanchel

-Quotation marks

-Opañel

-San Isidro

-Good views

-Beautiful door

-Good view

-Abrantes

12. Usera

-Orcasitas

-Orcasur

-San Fermin

-Almendrales

-Moscardó

-Zofío

-Pradolongo

13. Vallecas Bridge

-Entrevías

-San Diego

-Low Palomeras

-Palomeras Southeast

-Portazgo

-Numancia

14. Moratalaz

-Pavones

-Horcajo

-Moroccan

-Half League

-Fontarrón

-Vinters

15. Linear City

-Sales

-New town

-Quintana

-Conception

-San Pascual

-Saint John Baptist

16. Hortaleza

-Pigeons

-Piovera

-Rings

-Pinar del Rey

-Apostle Santiago

-Valdefuentes

17. Villaverde

-Villaverde Alto, Historic Center of Villaverde

-San Cristobal

-Butarque

-Los Rosales

-The Angels

18. Villa de Vallecas

-Historic Center of Vallecas

-Santa Eugenia

-Ensanche de Vallecas

19. Vicálvaro

-Historical town of Vicálvaro

-Valdebernardo

-Valderrivas

-The Cañaveral

20. San Blas-Canillejas

-Simancas

-Hellin

-Amposta

-Bows

-Roses

-Rates

-Canillejas

-Savior

21. Playing cards

-Alameda de Osuna

-Airport

-Historic Center of Barajas

-Rudder

-Corralejos

Same distribution for the rest of the municipalities of Madrid

The distribution explained for the municipality of Madrid is the same as the rest of the municipalities that make up the Community. So there is a total of 246 districts distributed among the 179 municipalities in the region. In addition to Madrid (21 districts), the most populated municipalities are: Fuenlabrada (9 districts), Leganés (7 districts), Alcalá de Henares (5 districts), Alcorcón (4 districts), Aranjuez (4 districts), Coslada (4 districts ), Getafe (4 districts), Móstoles (4 districts) and Torrejón (4 districts).