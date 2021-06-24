If there are equal points between different teams in the Copa América, this is the way to tie the tie. Meet all the variants.
The Group Stage of the Copa América is about to end. Group A will close on Sunday, while Group B will end on Monday. There are already some teams confirmed for the next instance, however there are many others that fight for the last place.
In the event of a tie, both in the last places and at the top of the table, there are certain parameters that could play for or against the countries. It is because of this situation that in 90min we will tell you what the Conmebol tiebreaker criteria are in case of equal points.
Next, the list of criteria to be used in case of equality of points. Items continue to advance as parity continues
- Best goal difference
- Most goals in favor
- Classify who won the match played between both teams involved
- Disciplinary points in group matches. Only one deduction can be applied to one player in a single match.
- Yellow card: −1 point
- Indirect red card (second yellow card): −3 points
- Direct red card: −4 points
- Yellow card and direct red: −5 points
- If all this continues, there will be a draw and the qualifier will be chosen at random.
