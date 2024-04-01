That of work, your sports or music club, the family or neighborhood app. We are all locked in dozens of group apps, in which we are involuntary participants and in which other people constantly take the liberty to share recipes, GIFs, pet photos, news and other spam.

In this episode, Japke and Peter discuss the importance of the “hygiene of app groups.” Be careful with emojis (they can be interpreted in multiple ways), (unfortunately) do participate in the congratulations round and take an example from Ellie Lust. Also in this episode: your reactions to the episode about dealing with your mailbox!

Presentation: Japke-d. Bouma and Peter Leijten Production, editing and editing: Jeanne Geerken Music: Nozem Audio Illustration: Tijmen Snelderwaard