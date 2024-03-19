Many men are afraid to give compliments to women (at work). No need, says Japke-d. Compliments are very important, so stopping them is not an option. In this episode, Japke explains why complimenting is so useful, which compliments are really unacceptable, which compliments are actually insults and how you can receive a compliment.

It is also important to distribute compliments evenly among your colleagues, Japke sees. “If men would finally compliment other men, you would take the sting out of the whole #metoo.” And she advocates a ban on compliments on appearance. “Always that 'nice dress', 'your hair is beautiful' and 'you look so good'. We deserve other compliments!”.

Presentation: Japke-d. Bouma and Peter Leijten Production, editing and editing: Jeanne Geerken Music: Nozem Audio Illustration: Tijmen Snelderwaard