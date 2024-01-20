From this spring, day tourists will have to pay for their visit to Venice, Amsterdam is calling on groups of British tourists to stay away and the Louvre in Paris is increasing admission tickets by thirty percent. The ever-growing tourism is increasingly a problem. Yet experts do not think this will make a difference. “Without a solution it is the end of the story for both residents, but also for the tourists themselves.”

