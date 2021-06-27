Winni Hofman, sleep researcher at the University of Amsterdam and founder of Somnio sleep therapy: “Maintain sleeping rituals as much as possible, with your cuddly toy or your own pillow.”











“Many holidaymakers struggle with the first night effect when traveling. In 2016, this phenomenon was proven by Japanese scientists. They discovered strongly increased brain activity in the left hemisphere of the brain during the first night in a strange bed. They compared it to a kind of night vision goggles that marine mammals and birds have to sleep awake. It may be evolutionarily determined: you sleep harder than usual in a strange environment, because ‘strange’ is synonymous with ‘danger’. So your brain is more alert.

What can help is maintaining rituals. If you read a book at home for half an hour before going to sleep, do the same on vacation. If you are attached to a hug or your own pillow, bring it with you. Or do relaxation exercises. You can also search for the ideal night temperature in a hotel room with air conditioning. For most it is around 18 degrees.

Many people take melatonin when they travel. That’s a bad idea; it is now mainly sold as a sleep aid and it is not. Melatonin can cause your sleep rhythm to shift, which can be useful in case of jet lag. Rather stick to natural means, such as looking for the familiar.

The Japanese research is also comforting: on night two in a strange bed, brain activity in the left hemisphere drops sharply. Chances are you’ll sleep much better that way.”