Anyone interested in living, working, studying, doing business, receiving medical treatment or taking a vacation in the United States needs a visasince the document allows legal and safe entry into the nation.

Consular officers of the USA have stated that a American visa It's a kind of authorization with the objective of allowing the entry of a foreigner into the territory. This document has a stamp that means that it is a person eligible to enter the American Union.

However, you should know that even if a Mexican has an American visa, it does not mean that they have the right to enter the United States, since they first have to go through customs and the authorities will be the ones who decide whether or not they can enter.

In case you have never processed a us visayou have to consider that it takes some time and that each situation is different, so the process could be complicated.

Getting the American visa consists of two important steps, since first the time it takes to make the application is taken into account, where the staff of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) analyzes the data in it.

The second step is the time in which the visa can be obtained, since after submitting all the documentation and something is missing from the file, it can take even longer, and the process could even be canceled.

To apply for an American visa it is necessary to fill out the DS-160 form, with personal data and information about the planned trip to the United States. After paying the application fee, the US Department of State Visa Information and Appointment System It will allow you to schedule a date for the consular interview and the taking of fingerprints and biometric data.

On the day of the interview you must be punctual and arrive with the necessary documentation, avoiding entering the Consulate or Embassy with objects that are prohibited, such as cell phones.

American visa requirements

Request letter stating the reasons for the trip

Valid and current passport

Photocopy of passport details

Recent color passport photo that meets visa requirements

Receipt of payment