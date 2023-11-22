The only choice is normal blue or black, or you can go a little crazy like here

During a meeting at the local Lynk & Co hub in Milan yesterday, the car as you see it on this page was unveiled. Nowadays you are no longer a customer of a dealer, but a member of a community, of course. So in addition to yoga lessons and woke-responsible surprises knots for your entire opportunity district, there is also inspiration in another way.

This time the colorful gentlemen were from Garage Italia Custom together with artist David Sommariva got started. The result is an interpretation of the 01 as we see thousands of them driving on the street and which (guilty!) is also on some people’s doorsteps, but which you normally see in boring (?) blue or black.

This initiative explores the impact and potential of new technologies, with a focus on augmented reality (AR), for the coming future. Garage Italia Custom about the modified 01

I will omit my judgment on art here. I have the feeling that this version can easily make an appearance virtually in a game that is played by juniors here at home on the couch. Would I like to deck out my blue copy with it? To be honest, I think Hotwheels is more of a box in a drawer for later. I think it can remain virtual.

But it’s striking, I can’t argue with that. Unfortunately, you cannot register for this performance yet. I also don’t know whether it will take Lynk’s now much more expensive sharing concept any further. It would be striking.

If you take a look at these images, I will call the Lynk & Co helpdesk again in the meantime to ask when we are finally going to make an appointment for the winter tires, after all, they already received the € 450 a few weeks ago, but a Making an appointment to throw them over is apparently difficult..

This article How to scare a Lynk&Co driver first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#scare #LynkCo #driver