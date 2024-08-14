a question

A question was received from a reader saying:

I was harassed by a vehicle driver while I was driving. He followed me, stopped me on the public road, and attacked me. What is the legal procedure in such a case and how do I prove my right?

The answer

Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif answers:

If you are harassed, stalked or chased on the road, you must report this to the police, and this can be proven by witnesses or cameras on the road or in the areas surrounding the incident.

There are smart applications provided by the Ministry of Interior and police agencies that enable individuals to easily and conveniently report all forms of crimes, as well as traffic accidents that they may be exposed to, and they are responded to quickly and efficiently.

You can send your inquiries to the email:

[email protected]