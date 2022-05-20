three questionsThe first cases of the monkey pox virus have now also appeared in our southern neighbors. Previously, a few cases have surfaced in the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Sweden, Canada and the United States. How do you know if you have the virus, and what are the associated ailments?

The monkeypox virus is a rare viral infection and is mainly found in West and Central Africa. It was always thought that it does not spread quickly from person to person. However, that seems to have changed in recent weeks. In Belgium, virologist Marc Van Ranst calls on to be alert to conspicuous blisters on the skin. He shares some photos on Twitter.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms of monkeypox infection are similar to those of smallpox infection – a disease that is no longer occurring in the world due to the success of vaccination against it – but is generally much milder. The disease often begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and tiredness, reports the RIVM†

After one to three days, you will develop a rash that usually starts on the face and then appears all over the body. This rash starts with spots that turn into blisters. After the blisters have dried up, scabs remain that eventually fall off the skin after two to three weeks. Once the scabs have healed, all other symptoms usually disappear as well.

What is striking about the current outbreak is that in the majority of cases the rash started around the anus and pubic area. After this it spread to the rest of the body.

Incidentally, people in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and Suriname often use the name monkey pox for the disease impetigo. But, RIVM warns, monkey pox – or monkeypox English-style – is really different from impetigo (a skin infection caused by a bacterium, which often occurs in the Netherlands).



How can you get it?

Most people get the disease after contact with an infected person or animal that carries the virus. The virus can enter through your mucous membranes (for example, through the mouth, nose and eyes) and open wounds (which do not necessarily have to be visible). The virus can also spread via droplets from blisters or from the oral cavity, but not via floating droplets in the air, as is the case with corona.

The current patients appear to be men who have had sex with another man. Health authorities are now investigating how it is spreading and which risk groups should be warned. The variant that is now found in Europe is usually not very contagious, according to the RIVM, but much is still unclear about its spread among people who are now sick.

Should I be concerned about an infection?

The virus, as previously known, has two variants. The West African version, which has been identified in Great Britain, kills on average about 1 to 3.6 percent of infected people. With the Central African variant, up to 10 percent of carriers can die, but that percentage drops if patients receive good treatment.

The smallpox vaccine can be used in the first days after possible infection. The vaccine can also be used as advance protection for people with a higher risk of infection. There is a registered antiviral drug against smallpox and monkeypox in Europe, the RIVM states.

As far as is known, no reports of monkey pox have been received in the Netherlands.

