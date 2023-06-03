Of Charles Selmi

It can be unicentric or multicentric, depending on whether it involves one or more lymph nodes in a single region or several regions of the body, such as the axillary cavity or the neck. One of the possible symptoms is an increase in the size of the spleen

After lengthy investigations to rule out lymphoma or an autoimmune disease, I was diagnosed with Castleman’s disease which involves many lymph nodes in different areas of the body. Being a rare disease, it is difficult to find information on possible treatments. Can you help me?

He answers Charles SelmiHead of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Humanitas Institute, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

Castleman’s disease a rare disease of the lymphatic system which strikes every year or so 3 in a million people of residents of the United States. It can be a unicentric or multicentric disease, depending on whether it involves one or more lymph nodes in a single region or several regions of the body, such as the axillary cavity or the neck. While the unicentric form generally has a benign course and accounts for the majority of cases, multicentric Castleman disease may be associated with human herpesvirus 8 infection (HHV-8) or idiopathic (i.e. without a known cause) and in total accounts for about 25% of total cases. The multicentric form causes systemic symptoms such as fever, night sweats or weight changes associated with a frequent alteration of inflammatory indices such as ESR and C-reactive protein ea an increase in the size of the spleen

. See also Variant Omicron, Maw: "Eventually he will find everyone"

These signs and symptoms are also very common in moles hematological tumors and therefore patients who are found to have an increase in lymph node size (defined lymphadenopathy), at the visit or during an ultrasound or CAT scan, are often sent to the haematologist specialist who will request a biopsy or the excision of a lymph node for a histological diagnosis. Once lymphoma has been ruled out, a diagnosis of Castleman’s disease can be made from the same histology even if a clear diagnostic suspicion is often necessary to help the anatomopathologist in reading the tissue. The reading of the biopsy and the clinical picture contribute to the distinction between the main forms of the disease because from this it is possible to deduce the trend and the response to the therapy.

The multicentric idiopathic forms of Castleman disease recognize an inflammatory mechanism based above all on a mediator that induces inflammation, interleukin 6 (IL-6), well known from studies in rheumatoid arthritis and more recently in Covid-19. Immunological knowledge has recently allowed the introduction of targeted therapies aimed at blocking interleukin 6 with a biologic drug, siltuximab, which in many cases allows the picture and symptoms to regress. In some cases, in fact, idiopathic multicentric Castleman disease can manifest itself with reduction in platelets, effusion formation, bone marrow and kidney dysfunctionas well as enlargement of the liver and spleen in a form called TAFRO. See also Why do we forget the names of things and objects? What is mild cognitive impairment and what it can mean