Dilemma

How do you slowly rebuild your work if you have long covid (also known as post-covid)? It is often necessary to adapt your work and, for example, alternate physical and mental work. But what if that is very difficult within your position?

Sometimes that isn't possible

Some of the employees with long covid end up in a conflict situation at work, says Tamara Raaijmakers Center for Work Health. “Not every manager is equally understanding. Managers may think that the disease is in their head, that someone is acting out. After all, they were back on their feet after two weeks after a corona infection. So they don't understand how their employee can stay in bed for months or years.”

According to Rianne Hermanns, employers still have little understanding for employees with long covid. Hermanns is the team coordinator of a group of aftercare advisors at C-Support. This organization supports and advises people who still have complaints three months after a corona infection. “Employees with long covid are often labeled as lazy or unwilling to cooperate in reintegration. There are even company doctors who deny the existence of long Covid.” These employees find themselves in a very complicated situation, says Hermanns: “They are dependent on these parties for their reintegration and possible WIA assessment. Usually they really want to go back to work.”

“Unfortunately, in practice we see that it is not always possible to find suitable work or to maintain a good relationship,” says director Paul Baart of the Center for Work Health. “If these kinds of conversations only end in arguments, then there is no point.”

Don't give up too quickly

Yet sometimes more is possible than you initially think. Hermanns: “C-support's advice is: keep in touch.” To prepare for the conversation with the employer and to arrive at a realistic reintegration plan together, Hermanns and her aftercare advisors advise writing a 'day story'. “You often don't know what you can handle at work, because your body and mind react differently than you are used to. And if you don't know it yourself, how do you explain to someone else, such as an employer, an insurance doctor or a company doctor, what you can or cannot do? We therefore advise you to describe as specifically as possible what your daily life looks like now: what do you do in a day, and what does it cost you in energy and effort? If you are only able to load and unload the dishwasher once a day, you cannot be expected to travel to work, sit at the computer for an hour and then travel home again. With a clear story of the day, the chance of a different kind of conversation with your employer is greater.”

According to Hermanns, it helps to have a plan ready yourself: “Try to create the conditions under which you can keep it up, such as working shorter hours, more breaks, or working every other day.”

But how do you do that if you work in healthcare or education, for example? “As a teacher you can propose to mark tests or develop lessons. This can be done at home and at your own pace.” And there may also be opportunities in healthcare. Hermanns: “I know a healthcare worker who was given a coordinating role in the office after a short course. There she could take breaks and adjust her working hours.”

“It also helps if colleagues know how you are doing,” says Hermanns. A colleague can sometimes also join the conversation with the employer. “Such a conversation is often about things you can no longer do. That is very confrontational. Support from a colleague can be very valuable.”

But what if – precisely because of long covid – you don't have the energy to organize all this? Baart: “Seek support, from colleagues or practitioners. Ask them: can you help me so that I can go back to work for a few hours a week? For example, an occupational therapist can help you think about how you can prevent yourself from going beyond your limits and how you can adapt your work. And if, for example, you can no longer sit up straight, a physiotherapist may be able to give advice on how you can still work at your computer for a while.”

So

Even if your employer has little understanding of the complaints that long Covid causes, you can still try to keep the conversation going. Write a daily story to explain what you can handle in a day. Try to come up with suggestions yourself. Enlist as much help as possible, including from direct colleagues, but also from an organization such as C-Support.

This column highlights every week how difficult problems in the workplace can be tackled. If you have a dilemma, send an email to [email protected]