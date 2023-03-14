As we all know that the indicators for reading messages in WhatsApp or the blue check mark appear in WhatsApp as a kind of indication that the message that you sent has been opened and read, but sometimes many people want to read some messages without notifying the sender that he received the messages, to avoid unwanted chat in inappropriate time or other reasons.
Only Android users can use tricks to read these messages in a “secret” manner.
iPhone users, of course, can disable read receipts in WhatsApp itself, to prevent anyone from seeing the two little blue ticks.
But this also means that you are not allowed to see when others have read your messages.
The user has to press and hold the home page on his phone.
After that, he will need to click on “Tools” and the main screen will display all the available selected tools.
At this point, he needs to find and drag the “WhatsApp” widget to the home screen and click “Done” when the widget has been successfully moved to the home page. It can also make it full screen, making the message easier to read. According to “Al Arabiya Net”.
After this is complete, scroll down to read all messages (the most recent one will be at the top).
But if he clicks on the same message, this useful trick will be useless.
#read #WhatsApp #messages #opening
Leave a Reply