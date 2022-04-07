Of Chiara Daina

The Istituto Superiore di Sanit has just launched the Smettodifumare.iss.it platform online: a tool to concretely get involved

The phrase I stop when they want not easy to put into practice when you have to put out the last cigarette. The motivation of the person must be strong, such as a need for health, a pregnancy or the desire to be an example for children. The age at which you start smoking also counts, the younger you are and the greater the risk of becoming heavy smokers with enormous difficulty in quitting explains Luisa Mastrobattistapsychologist and researcher of the national addiction and doping center of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), who has just launched the platform online Smettodifumare.iss.it: a tool to concretely get involved. In addition to finding all the information and scientific evidence on nicotine, electronic cigarettes, related diseases (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, cardiovascular disease), through quizzes he can measure his level of awareness on the harms of tobacco use, the symptoms of addiction, cessation, ingredients, environmental impact and legislation. But above all it can be guided in the path of giving up smoking, in the management of abstinence and in the maintenance phase. The portal provides a guide (to download) with useful tips and strategies to quit smoking independently and a map to geolocate the anti-smoking center closest to home if the person needs help. According to studies only 4 out of 100 people today manage to quit on their own, without going to a treatment center. Sometimes it takes multiple tries to succeed. The first step is to search for one strong reason within himselfit is not enough for the wife or husband to want it "warns Mastrobattista.

Evaluate the motivation to stop On Smettodifumare.iss.it the user can calculate the level of dependence, answering questions like “How long after waking up do you light your first cigarette?”, “Do you find it hard not to smoke in places where it is forbidden?” or “which cigarette does it cost you the most to give up?”. Those who smoke up to 9 cigarettes a day are considered a light smoker, average from 10 to 19 cigarettes, strong from 20 upwards – says the ISS researcher -. Smoking is always bad, even the occasional one. The only cigarette that doesn’t hurt is the non-smoked one. A motivational test allows the smoker to understand if he is ready to face the change. If the questionnaires give a medium-low result, the user is invited to rethink the benefits of quitting smoking and to contact the ISS toll-free telephone number if necessary (800.554088) for a consultation with the experts. By clicking on the item “before quitting” you will find information on how to prepare the body (breathing exercises, physical activity to distract thoughts, drink plenty of water, consume more fruit and vegetables) and strengthen the conviction to stop definitively. The route also offers a daily diary on which to note the situations that lead to smoking, to understand how to replace rituals and automatisms. The online diary can be accessed by requesting an identification code in the space provided which will be sent by email.

How do you stop? The best method is to gradually reduce the daily number of cigarettes. In 1-2 months, it can be zero. Only those who smoke up to 4 a day can try to quit suddenly, says Mastrobattista. Beware of false myths. It is not true that smoking relaxes – continues the researcher -. Nicotine actually does increase heart rate. It is false to think that without smoking you become constipated forever: a temporary symptom manageable by taking in more fiber. Also only transient weight gain and in a short time you are back as before.

Telephone counseling By calling the national anti-smoking toll-free number 800.554088, a team of experts provides all the information on smoking and its harm and motivates smokers towards healthy lifestyle choices. 80% of users are unaware of the existence of anti-smoking centers. 68% report that they have already made an attempt to quit which then failed. 60% tried it alone, while 8% with drug therapy says Mastrobattista, coordinator of the team. It is also possible to take advantage of a telephone counseling course free of charge. On average from 5 to maximum 8 telephone consultations over 5 weeks. After agreeing on a calendar of dates, the user can contact us anonymously, or we will call him back with authorization to process personal data.

The anti-smoking centers In the latest report of May 2021, the ISS found 268 anti-smoking centers, of which 224 belong to the National Health Service (Ssn), 42 to the Italian League for the fight against cancer and 2 to the private social sector. But the distribution on the territory is still uneven. In the North they are concentrated mainly in Piedmont and Lombardy, in the Center in Tuscany and Lazio while in the South and on the Islands in Sicily, Puglia and Campania. It is necessary to define specific accreditation requirements, in order to guarantee the service even to the most complex cases, such as psychiatric patients, adolescents and those who have already made repeated attempts, which require second level skills – he argues Biagio Tinghino, director of the Asst Brianza smoking center and former president of the Italian Tobacconist Society -. Today the organization of the centers varies according to the resources available. The minimum team should include at least one doctor and one psychologist. Other services, like ours, in addition offer a trained social worker and nurse. Sometimes the figure of the educator is also provided. The journey takes about two months – continues Tinghino – and is divided into seven individual or group behavioral support meetings in association with a pharmacological treatment with nicotine replacement products or other drugs to reduce the need for this substance. Most centers charge a ticket. With us of 36 euros for the entire package of sessions.

Essential levels of assistance Nicotine addiction, like any addiction, not fresh water. a pathology that modifies the neurochemical processes of the brain. Nicotine acts on nicotinic receptors causing an increase in the release of dopamine, the neurotransmitter responsible for the sensation of pleasure and fulfillment, explains the doctor. Addiction as well as physical psychological, because a calming and reassuring effect is attributed to the cigarette, and behavioral, because smoking is associated with rituals and gestures that one cannot do without. The treatment of smoking – suggests Tinghino – should be included in the Lea (the essential levels of assistance, which the NHS required to provide) and taught in the degree courses of all health professions. So that all operators, from doctors to radiologists, midwives, physiotherapists, can help people quit smoking. Finally, concludes the expert, communication and awareness campaigns are essential to make known the anti-smoking centers operating in the area.