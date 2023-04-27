The 5 pillars of entrepreneurship are: vision, product, execution, growth, and capital, however, a key piece is business strategies, which is why a young woman who started a project went viral because of the way she that his father helps him by doing promotion.

A young woman at start Asian Beverage Business, called bubble tea or pearl tea, his father conquered social networks for the way of marketing and attracting more customers.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@yovhanarios’ account has shared a series of videos, two years ago he started a venture to help people who smoke, this time, for working to make tapiocas.

Yovhana Ríos has a store for sale where she makes drinks with tapioca, a product that has become popular among Mexican consumers.

However, the young entrepreneur entered a good market niche, which has been all the rage in recent years, if not because of the way her father supports her.

Because in the video it was seen what his father does to promote the sale and the number of consumers grows, because before his actions, more people will want to try the product.

“I started a tapioca business and my dad, every day, asks me for a glass of syrup to sit outside and ‘craving people’ to buy”highlighted in the clip that went viral.

During the publication, which has almost 13 million views, the man is seen outside the business, chatting with people who pass by, and even taking a sip every time he sees someone.

The girl from Mexico stressed how the drinks actually look, since her dad only asks: “He only asks me for syrup and ice so as not to make me spend”.

Internet users moved by the action of the father of the young woman who undertook, pointed out: “I love you sir who promotes the business”, “you are a millionaire”, “the marketing staff doing their job”.