The end of an F1 season is never easy. Suddenly it is very quiet in the house on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There you are, alone on the couch. You and the sport have experienced so many beautiful and intensive moments together, that it is difficult not to fall into a black hole. Especially after such a phenomenal season full of depths and highlights. But don’t worry, TopGear will help you pick up your life with some alternatives to F1.

go sim racing

The best way to get over F1 is to go straight to another F1 activity. Fire up that console or PC with your favorite racing game. Maybe now is the time to broaden your horizons and give other racing classes a try. Take a trip to a Le Mans racer on the digital asphalt. Or to a car without downforce. Or if you’re feeling wild, download a rally game and cultivate a whole new kind of respect for these drivers.

Pay the last round in the pub at the last minute

Do this while your buddy orders the last round at the pub and pulls out his debit card. He thinks the price on the checkout screen is for him, but at the last minute you slide your debit card under it. You still take the prize in the last round. We doubt he will argue, by the way.

go karting

Or as they say in English: go karting. Almost all F1 drivers started karting at a young age. If you’re in the mood for some thrills and competition, but don’t want to commit to a whole new league, you can spend an afternoon karting with your friends or family. With all indoor go-kart tracks in the Netherlands, you can stay reasonably sweet until March. Discuss beforehand what the penalties will be for a crash.

Go and talk to your partner or children

You may not have spoken to them for the past few weeks, but they seem to be very nice people. Even if they said stupid things every game – or because they only started showing interest when it turned out that Max could become world champion. They have to start somewhere.

Dive into the YouTube rabbithole

Just look up ‘best moments F1’ or ‘funniest moments Kimi’. Once the algorithm picks up steam, you’ll be treated to days of watching exciting and special moments in F1. With a bit of luck, some will stick around so you can make great references next year. “Oh, this reminds me of the 1995 title fight between Benetton and Williams.” Or, “This is like Lightning McQueen vs Jackson Storm’s race.” Or has your son been steering the algorithm in between?

In March of 2022, the new F1 season will start again with new regulations, new team formats and brand new F1 cars. We’re sure you’ll stick with it until then. Come on. And if there’s anything you can always call, you know that, right?