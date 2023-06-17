Any migrant who is in the United States and fails to comply with any of its regulations could be deported to their country of origin, among other penalties you could face.

In this country, according to the portal ‘Connie Kaplan’, there are more than 1.2 million undocumented immigrants who have a deportation orderHowever, many of them do not know that they have this order, so their stay in the northern country could be compromised.

What can be the reasons for a deportation?

According to this portal, there may be several reasons for deportation, among which are:

– Entering the country illegally.



– Disobeying certain conditions several times to be able to stay in the country.

– Commit any type of crime is criminal or is considered a threat to public safety.

The entity in charge of processing deportations in the United States is the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Servicewhich is in charge of evaluating each case and thus giving a definitive concept regarding the migrant.

What is the deportation process like?

A large portion of deportation cases are two types:

– Those that require a hearing in the Immigration Court: in these cases the migrant will receive a notification of the Citizenship and Immigration Service -USCIS- in which you will be informed of the date and time to appear before an immigration judge.

Failure to attend the hearing conspires a deportation ‘in absentia’ and great immigration consequences. If you attend the appointment, the judge will verify the causes of the possible deportation or if, on the contrary, the case could be dismissed.



– Those that do not require an audience. In this one in which a summons is not needed, a deportation order is issued which is called ‘expedited deportation’.

There are some exemptions to avoid being deported:



– Adjustment of immigration status: This will allow the migrant to become a permanent resident of the United States.

– Appeal to the request of a relative.

– Apply for asylum or withholding of removal when arguing dangerous situation if you return to your country of origin or known as TPS -Temporary Protected Status-.

In some cases it is possible to appeal the decision of the immigration judge, to avoid being deported legally with the help of lawyers specialized in the matter.

If you want to know if you have a deportation order you can contact by phone at number 1 (800) 898-7180 ​​and dial option 2 To listen to the information in Spanish, there you will be asked for the foreigner number that can be found in any document delivered in the Immigration Court.

If there is a process against you, this telephone number will inform you of the status of the case, which court handles your situation, what was the judge’s decision if an order has already been issued.

The drama of families deported from the US

