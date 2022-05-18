When most people think of giftedness, they think of smart minds who can become doctors or engineers effortlessly. “That is indeed part of being gifted,” says expert Tessa Kieboom. She has written numerous books on the subject and is director of the Exentra expertise center. Gifted people have a highly developed brain. They can think quickly and make connections. But that brain is also linked to a highly developed consciousness. They are preoccupied with many more things in their heads than their peers.”