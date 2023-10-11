Of Cristina Marrone

In the heart of the meat it is more difficult to reach the recommended temperature of 70 but the lateral surfaces are the areas most at risk of Salmonella contamination

How do you know when a piece of chicken is cooked? Most people think it can be understood simply looking at the color. However this is not a reliable method. Chicken is one of the foods most at risk of contamination Salmonella

And Campylobacter, two bacteria that can cause serious gastrointestinal bacterial diseases of food origin and for this reason great attention must be paid to the cooking phase. Chicken should always be eaten well cooked, he emphasizes Claudia Picozzi, researcher at the Department of Food, Nutrition and Environmental Sciences at the University of Milan. These microorganisms, of intestinal origin, are also present in beef, but are much less frequent. Salmonella, on the other hand, is typical of the poultry chain and is more easily present in chicken and turkey meat.

The changing color We generally understand when meat is cooked why it becomes darker: the muscle tissue actually changes color when the myoglobin, a protein similar to hemoglobin, is denatured. The red meat then turns brown. However, white meat contains less myoglobin than red meat. The color change is therefore less pronounced, and moreover it can occur before the harmful bacteria have been completely eliminated. Chicken meat turns white from pink, but these shades are less perceptible to the human eye, says Picozzi. See also Covid, do you still need to swabs? And what to do if you test positive?

The field experiment In a 2020 study Solveig Langsrud with colleagues from the Norwegian Institute of Food, Fisheries and Aquaculture have injected Salmonella and Campylobacter into some chicken fillets. The scientists then cooked the fillets between two grill plates until done internal temperatures between 50 and 70 . At this point, samples were taken from the core and surface of the meat for analysis.

The first data that emerged was that in most cases the color change occurred under 55while according to the World Health Organization guidelines, chicken meat should be cooked safely reach 70 in all its points for about a minute. It is also possible to maintain lower temperatures, but cooking must be longer. The important thing is for the heart to reach at least 60, the researcher recommends.

The other data that emerged in the experiment was that even when the internal temperature of the fillets reached 70 some bacteria survived on the lateral surface of the meatis the one that does not come into contact with the plate and is therefore more difficult to reach the ideal safety temperature which kills any microorganisms present. See also #EUChooseSafeFood, the EFSA-Ministry of Health campaign is underway

When contamination can occur It is precisely the outermost part of the meat that is most at risk of contamination. As Picozzi points out, by law you cannot sell meat from a sick animal and veterinary checks are strict. The quality of the raw material certainly influences what the initial contamination may be. The most delicate phase is manipulation of the product such as evisceration, handling or preparation of the food – explains Claudia Picozzi – and in healthy animals the contamination is present only externally and not inside the muscle. good rule keep the meat at room temperature as little as possible because any salmonella present can multiply compared to the original contamination and the more numerous the microorganisms are, the more serious the infection can be.

Tips on how to cook chicken safely Attention must therefore be paid to cooking all sides. The food industry helps us with this: it is easy to find thin chicken slices in supermarkets and thick slices such as beef fillet are not common and therefore it is easier to reach the ideal temperature, even laterally. Grilling is generally quicker – concludes the researcher – and in this case is advisable start it when the plate has already reached the ideal temperature. Chicken nuggets are also popular and by turning them several times in the pan on all sides you can easily reach high temperatures and make visual inspection easier. It is possible to cook thicker slices when the type of cooking is different from the very rapid one used on the grill: when we prepare the chicken and flour it, perhaps with a splash of white wine or Marsala, the longer cooking and we can easily reach 70 in the heart of the slice of meat. See also Healthcare. For Gsd, a sabbatical year from investments, and a real estate dream