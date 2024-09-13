When we talk about colours we think of the decomposition of white light when passing through a prism or of the rainbow. And we know that there is no black in the rainbow. So we start from the fact that the definition of colour is linked to light (both intensity or brightness and wavelengths or tone) but black is theoretically defined as the absence of light. With this in mind, the term ‘colour’ should not be applied because it has neither brightness nor tone. Even so, we accept applying the category of colour to it precisely because there is no perfect black in practice. In colorimetry we classify black, white and all combinations of grey as achromatic, that is, they do not have chroma, they do not have colour. The difference between achromatic colours lies in the amount of light they are capable of emitting for us to perceive them. Black actually emits a tiny bit of the energy that white or grey do, but it does not emit an absolute zero.

Once we have accepted that we name it as a colour, how do we measure the colour black? For any light we can measure the energy that reaches our eyes and that will trigger the visual perception of colour. It does not matter if it is light coming from a source such as a light bulb or the sun, or if it is light reflected by an object, in both cases we are able to identify its colour. To measure this energy we must have a device that is capable of counting the photons that make up that light. These devices are photometers and radiometers. The greater the number of photons, the more energy, the greater the intensity and therefore the greater the brightness (for example, the sun emits an infinitely greater number of photons than our mobile phone screen).

Let’s focus on the case of objects that receive light from a light source, and imagine, for example, a green ball. When sunlight hits the ball, part of it is reflected on the surface, part is transmitted, and part is absorbed by the material. If the object is opaque, the latter two are usually very small and negligible compared to the reflected light. It may be the case that a significant part of the light is transmitted in the case of translucent materials, but let’s ignore this case. If the absorbed part is not negligible, it will cause the material to heat up, which we can see if we leave our ball in full sunlight in August.

As for the reflected light, it will not have the same characteristics as the light that has reached the ball, since the photons that are reflected depend on the properties of the material from which the object is made. On the one hand, we know that the ball was green, so it will only reflect the photons that correspond to green wavelengths. In addition, it is a property of each material to be able to reflect more or less light. These photons will reach our visual system and will provoke the response of our color photoreceptors depending on how many there are and what wavelengths they have. If we measure the incident light and the reflected light, we can obtain the proportion between them. For example, if 100 photons incident and 60 are reflected (all of them green), the ball’s reflecting capacity is 60%, we will perceive it as green and moderately bright.

Now, what happens if the ball is black? Are photons reflected? If it were perfectly black, it would not reflect any photons, but taking into account that no real material is perfectly black, then something will reflect. Let us not forget that all the photons that hit the object from the light source correspond to some visible wavelength, which, remember, does not include black. What happens when light reaches this imperfectly black material? Well, it will be able to reflect photons corresponding to colors, but it will do so in such a tiny amount that our color photoreceptors in the retina will not be able to respond because they do not receive enough energy. But in our retina we also have photoreceptors that only give an achromatic response, without color, and also with a very, very small intensity of the response. Our brain will interpret that it is perceiving a black object.

Now that we have accepted the color black and know how to measure it, what is the blackest black color? Well, we should already know the answer: the one that reflects the least proportion of photons from the light source. The British company Surrey NanoSystem developed a pigment they called Vantablack, which they initially announced reflected 0.04% of incident light (although it is currently listed as <1% on their website), leading them to call it the Attila of pigments: where it passes, the light does not grow.

The competition to make the blackest black has also led MIT researchers to develop another material, CNT, which appears to outperform the previous one in low reflectivity (0.005% according to the MIT website). On their website they show as an example a diamond that loses all its facets when coated with the pigment.

How do we know if these or other more modern pigments correspond to the blackest black? We must be critical and check whether the studies that indicate the proportion of light they are capable of reflecting have been verified, whether independent scientific publications have been carried out. The advertising of the creators is not the only point to take into account.

Sorrows of Fez She holds a PhD in Physical Sciences and is a researcher and Professor at the Department of Optics, Pharmacology and Anatomy at the University of Alicante. Her research interests include colour perception, visualisation devices and visual tests.

Question sent via email by Ruth Lazkoz.

Coordination and writing: Victoria Toro.

