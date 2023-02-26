Psychologists define the “comfort zone” as that behavioral space for the individual that enables him to perform routine activities and behaviors, with a pattern that reduces stress and risks, and puts him in a state of mental security, regular happiness and low anxiety.

Why is it so difficult for us to leave our comfort zone?

Researcher Margie Warrell, in a special study published by Forbes, identified several reasons why people hesitate to take the first step to leave their safety circle:

Fear and uncertainty

When we think of leaving our comfort zone, we are met with uncertainty equal to danger, making us fearful of new experiences.

Comfort sedition

The comfort zone has a strong appeal because it is safe and easy. It is natural for people to want to stay in it. However, growth and comfort cannot ride the same horse, and we often forget the dangers of not taking risks.

Fixed mentality

People with a fixed mindset are convinced that they do not have the skills to achieve their goals, and this makes them less motivated to look for opportunities to grow and learn new skills, as an excuse to stay in their comfort zone and avoid challenges and hardship.

Laziness and routine

Successful behavior change is difficult because of our habitual behavior, and the more we repeat certain behaviors the more we get stuck in fixed patterns. For example, getting up at 6 am will be difficult, at first, if we have been following an irregular sleep schedule for years.

What do we gain by leaving the comfort zone?

Albert Einstein said, “Take the risk of stepping outside your comfort zone and the reward will be worth it.”

Among the rewards that await us at the end of our comfort zone are:

Increase flexibility

Adopting uncomfortable situations over and over again makes us resilient, the mental strength that helps us overcome obstacles in our personal and professional lives with more ease and optimism.

Self-esteem

According to Dr. Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, self-actualization is linked to our need for personal growth and development, but if we remain trapped in our comfort zone, we will never know what we can truly do.

Increased self-confidence

When we expand on our experiences and push ourselves, many times, into unsafe areas, we gain more confidence in ourselves.

Less regrets

Bonnie Weir says that people who didn’t honor their dreams and settled for mediocre lives regretted the choices they made, or didn’t make, when they could have been happier.

Simple steps to get out of your comfort zone

Scientists have found that the best way to leave our comfort zone is to gradually expand it and find the optimal level of good tension.

Here are the most recommended steps to follow:

Set a goal you’ve always wanted

Choosing one goal and focusing on it, helps to leave the comfort zone, without overthinking and feeling exhausted, which causes procrastination in its implementation.

Take a fitness challenge

Doing a new sport for 30 days, such as running or cycling, is very useful, for a smooth exit from the comfort zone, as it reduces the effects of stress and anxiety in the body.

Change your routine

When people become too sticky to their daily routines, they can feel like they are on autopilot.

To avoid this, changing the routine, with some spontaneity, contributes to getting out of this impasse.

Choose the fear and then face it

Courage does not mean eliminating fear, but moving forward despite its existence, so it is advised to choose one obstructing fear to face it, and you can start with something small and simple.

Travel to a new place

Traveling is one of the most enjoyable ways to get out of your comfort zone, and exploring a new environment is one of the most enriching experiences, as it offers new perspectives.