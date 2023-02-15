Cleaning tip of the weekThe house could use a major overhaul once in a while. Cleaning expert Marja Middeldorp therefore helps solve everyday problems. This week Marja answers two questions from readers.

1. How do I get rid of candle wax?

A reader of this column has a question about candles. ,,At Action I got candles in beautiful jars with different delicious scents. When the candles are completely burnt out, there will still be some candle residue left at the bottom. They are very difficult to remove, but I still want to use the jars. How do I solve this problem?”



Maria Middeldorp. © Joost Hoving

“We are burning more and more candles and not just at Christmas or other holidays. We are cutting back and looking for other ways to heat ourselves,” says the cleaning expert from The Hague. “They are sometimes in a beautiful glass ball or jar, so you want to reuse it. All you need to clean it is boiling water – the pot is heat resistant – a little washing-up liquid and some kitchen paper. You put this in the sink. Boil the water, meanwhile put a few drops of washing-up liquid in the pot, and then throw the water into the pot. The heat will release the candle wax right away.” See also This gadget shows how much electricity and gas you are currently using

,, Then you pour the water and the remains of candle wax on that paper towel and then you clean it up. Then you can wash and dry that bowl or pot as you normally would, for example in the dishwasher. You don’t have to scrape and do!”

2. How do I get rid of limescale in the shower?

Another reader can’t get rid of the limescale in the bathroom. “The shower cubicle is under the attack. I’ve tried everything, but I can’t get rid of the limescale. What else can I do?”



,,Lime is and remains a thing. I have seen it a lot when I watched the TV program How clean is your house? made,” says Maria. “I give the tip that works best for me. It’s a solution I’ve been using for years: thick bleach. You don’t use liters of that, but you use it drop by drop. You should always try it out in a small corner of your tiles, for example, to see what it does, if you like that.” See also Hope and wait: when the time comes to buy back the fallen Russian market



Quote

Unscrew your shower head and place it in warm water with vinegar Maria Middeldorp

But first you put on a pair of household gloves and old clothes – ‘it’s still chlorine’. ,, Then you dab the floor with a sponge and you bleach. Let that sink in for half an hour, sure. Then you boil water and grab a washing-up brush. You can pour the boiling water a little at a time over the floor, where you are working with your washing-up brush. You will see: the lime comes off easily. You can do this for anything that has to do with stone.”

,,Rinse it with your shower head and rub it dry. If you make the floor lime-free, take the walls with you right away. If you do have the shower head: make it lime-free immediately! Unscrew it and place it in warm water with vinegar. After that you have a clean floor and the beam hits your head again. It is then a matter of maintenance and updating. I often give the tip to rub your floor or walls in the bathroom with car wax. This way you create a protective layer and the lime is less likely to enter the pores of the tiles. Watch out that your bathroom doesn’t get slippery, but you can use a shower mat for that.”

Do you want to ask Marja Middeldorp a question? Send an e-mail to this address ([email protected]) with your name. See more cleaning tips below:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.