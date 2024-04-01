Dilemma

Nowhere in Europe do people sit for as many hours in a day as in the Netherlands: no less than 8.9 hours on average in 2022, according to recent research by TNO. A large part of this happens at work, although it varies per sector. Financial specialists, lawyers and software and application developers spend the most time on average. This is worrying, because research by the Health Council shows that sitting for long periods of time carries an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and also increases the risk of premature death, developing type II diabetes and absenteeism. How do you get employees out of their seats?

Change your organizational culture

The first step is to create awareness among employees, says Severin Ince. As a consultant at Aon, an advisor in the field of risk, pension and health solutions, she advises organizations in the field of sustainable employability. “Ultimately, you can only keep employees moving if people really know why they need to move and how they can fit that into their often busy working day.” It is important to touch employees intrinsically, says Ince.

If an employer does not communicate regularly and target group-oriented and therefore fails to convince employees of the importance of getting up from their chairs every now and then, behavioral changes usually do not last long, says Luc Oudenes. He is a data specialist at Aon and deals with HR data, from absenteeism to productivity. “You saw that, for example, during corona, with the Ommetje app. It was a fantastic initiative that really got people outside to exercise, but ultimately it died a slow death because people didn't know enough about why they were doing it.”

For an organization, it starts with drawing up a 'vision on vitality', says Ince. “You then determine, based on that vision, what your ideal organizational culture looks like and what the desired associated vital behavior of the employees is.” An organization must then propagate that vision. Ince: “It often works well to start with a launch campaign. This could be anything, an event or, for example, giving all employees a watch that measures your activity.”

Then it is important to continue to emphasize why it is important to exercise several times during the day. Ince: “It is a change in behavior, which means that you have to continue to draw attention to it through various communication channels. The power is in the repetition.” Ince therefore advises customers to meet on a periodic basis to discuss what works and what doesn't, what people have done with the knowledge and whether the action has already become a habit.

Make exercise as accessible as possible

Once the vision is there and employees are aware of the importance of exercise, an employer can motivate his employees to get up from their chairs every now and then. It works best to make this as concrete as possible, Oudenes advises. “It is one thing that your smartwatch gives a stimulus when you sit still for too long, but it is another to do something with it. Make sure employees know exactly what they can do when they get that beep.”

According to Ince, this can be done by using the physical working environment. Examples include stimulating texts on steps and walls to entice people to take the stairs, a skippy ball instead of a chair and desks that you can also stand at. But you can also stimulate behavioral change by encouraging employees to block fixed times in their calendars to go outside, have bilateral meetings, hold telephone appointments while walking and place a football table in the canteen for exercise during lunch.

“That's all fairly low-hanging fruit,” says Oudenes. “These are general adjustments that you can encourage within an organization. But what is also possible is to use data to think about which activities, such as certain meetings, you can do with more exercise.”

For example, it is possible to analyze the data from someone's Outlook calendar. “Many people find that a bit exciting, but this can of course be done in a privacy-responsible way,” says Oudenes. “And that gives the opportunity to tell the employee that someone has had meetings for seven hours, often with several people, which made it difficult to do them outside. This sends a message to people: think about it, how do you feel about the day you had and how could you organize it differently?”

So

Start at the beginning: as an employer, determine your vision on vitality. Based on this vision, you regularly communicate to all employees why exercise during the working day is so important. Then it is important to take employees by the hand and show them how they can integrate more exercise into their working day. This can be done relatively simply by purchasing standing desks or skippy balls, but it can also be more advanced by signaling to an employee based on someone's agenda appointments that it would be good to think about his or her daily schedule.

