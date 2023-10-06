Home page World

In recent years, the term “shadowban” has become increasingly popular on Instagram, but how do you get a shadowban on the platform?

Instagram has become one of the leading platforms for content creators, influencers and brands. However, with this popularity comes quality assurance and rule monitoring mechanisms. The “shadowban” is one such mechanism that affects users who violate certain Instagram policies. But how exactly do you get a shadowban?

Causes of a shadowban on Instagram

Use of broken or banned hashtags: Instagram has a list of hashtags that are considered inappropriate or abusive. Using such hashtags in your posts may be considered a violation of the Community Guidelines. For example, hashtags that promote violence or violate terms of service could be blocked. Using such hashtags, even unknowingly, can result in your account being shadowbanned.

Excessive liking, commenting or following: Instagram sets limits on the number of actions a user can perform within a certain time. For example, liking hundreds of posts in an hour or following many accounts in a short period of time could be interpreted as spam or automated bot activity. This behavior can lead to a temporary ban or, in the worst case, a shadowban.

Frequently changing account profile: If you constantly change your profile picture, username, or bio, it may appear suspicious to Instagram. It could give the impression that your account has been hacked or that you are trying to manipulate the platform in some way.

Received a lot of complaints: If other Instagram users repeatedly report your posts or complain about your account, this may be taken as a sign that you are violating the platform's policies. Too many complaints can lead to a shadowban, even if the complaints are unfounded, but this is often more of a technical error.

Use of third party apps: There are many apps and services that promise to increase your follower numbers or perform automated actions on your account. However, using such services may violate Instagram policies. Instagram may detect such activity and shadowban your account to protect the integrity of the platform.

It’s important to know and follow Instagram guidelines and best practices. Avoid risky behavior, use only relevant hashtags, and interact with the community naturally. It is also advisable to regularly check the list of hashtags you use to make sure that none of them are banned.

What to do if you suspect you’re shadowbanned?

If you think you may be shadowbanned, there are certain steps you can take: