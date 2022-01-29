The Dubai Health Authority has set a mechanism for obtaining the booster dose of the “Pfizer-Bionic” vaccine for eight approved vaccines, according to a schedule that varies according to the type of each vaccine, to ensure the greatest effectiveness and safety for members of society, against the emerging corona virus.

According to the authority, those who have received two doses of “First-Biontech” vaccines, two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sputnik, as well as a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and a dose of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine, can receive one supportive dose of the Virz-Biontec vaccine after 6 months have passed since the second dose, for those aged 18 years and over.

And the authority added, “Those who received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can also receive one booster dose after two months have passed from the date of receiving it.”

And she stated that with regard to those who received the Sinofarm vaccine and the Sinovac vaccine completely, they can receive two doses of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine, 3 months after the second dose, and this applies to those 16 years of age and over.

The authority affirmed its keenness to update its guidelines for obtaining vaccines on an ongoing basis, in accordance with global developments, and the results of reliable studies conducted globally and locally in this regard.

She called on all members of society to obtain the supportive doses according to the specific mechanism, to ensure obtaining the greatest degree of health safety in the face of the emerging corona virus and its variants.



