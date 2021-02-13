Zfirst of all there was “hygge”. A life concept that should spread well-being and a feeling of security in the home, modeled on the Danes. This search for deceleration culminated last summer in the follow-up trend “cottage core”. A trend that is made up of the English word for country house and the ending “–core”, which generally describes a genre in English. Under this hashtag, Generation Z shared their romanticized longing for grandmother’s country life on TikTok, which contradictingly is probably the fastest-moving platform in the social media universe.

also read

Unlike the Danish trailblazer, however, with “Cottagecore” it is not just the inner attitude towards happiness that is enough. If you want to live up to the escapism fantasies of Generation Z, you have to make a fundamental change in lifestyle. Swap the big city for the green and invest in country houses in need of renovation, for example. The main focus was on designing a new overall appearance that should also be celebrated on social media.

The latest trend seems to be bridging the gap between “Cottagecore” and the down-to-earth “Hygge”. “Cozy Living” is loud a study of the market research company WGSN is the living trend for 2021 and acts like a reconciliation between the two pioneers. According to social media data, search queries are increasing steadily, especially in Europe the trend in search queries around “cosiness” and all products that are referred to as “cozy” in English recorded an increase of 17 percent this winter alone . Which products are particularly in demand and how can you implement the trend at home?

The “Jungalow” look

More plants in your own home bring back the feeling of traveling a little. One trend that was particularly popular thanks to Instagram and Pinterest is “Jungalow”, from the English word for jungle and a bungalow. What is new is that different potted plants can no longer be decorated only in the living room, but especially in the bathroom. This should not only increase the tropical feeling, but is also practical when watering.

The more, the better: Plants for the “Jungalow” look Source: Lisa Moyneur

A wide variety of plants, including the Lockdown’s most popular houseplant, the Monstera, are available from online stores such as Bergamot or Bosque Plants. If you don’t have a green thumb, you can emulate the trend with printed wallpaper in a jungle look. In order not to overload the room, however, you should attach the wallpaper to a maximum of two walls, the remaining walls should remain white.

Plants for the wall: with the right wallpaper, a grandma’s living room can suddenly become an oasis Source: Orlova Maria

also read

Pillows, rugs, sheepskins

Rooms have a particularly calming effect in white, but are more cozy with a few color accents Source: Unsplash

Although textiles in white and gray are the easiest to combine, a brightly colored sheepskin * or a combination of brightly embroidered pillows create a cozy atmosphere. What you should always pay attention to is the high quality material. Blankets and pillows should not contain any acrylic, as they often feel cheap and the feeling of poor quality has a negative effect on well-being. It is best to put together a mixture of coarse knitwear, faux fur and plush, with individual covers made of wool and silk.

Just don’t choose too sterile when it comes to the fabrics on the sofa Source: Micheile Henderson

Materials from nature

Naturalness is not only important when choosing accessories, but also when it comes to furniture. According to the WGSN, 2021 will be a year in which the focus will be on “Celebrating Raw”, which translates as “celebrating the original”. This new naturalness brings with it materials such as wood and untreated iron, as well as wicker and rattan in all rooms. It is important that the surface of the furniture is as close as possible to the original state of the raw materials, while the furnishings are durable and long-lasting.

These natural materials work even if the apartment is not a loft: rattan, stone, iron and wood Source: Sonnie Hiles

also read

You can’t have enough carpets

Instead of replacing old plank floors, which have a negative effect on the insulation, especially in old houses and apartments, you can make the room more comfortable with carpets. However, carpets are more than just a step protection for sound insulation, they can give a room a completely new atmosphere.

Two or three carpets in a room can have a special effect in the right combination Source: Sina Saadatmand

In the living room, a rug should be placed directly under the front legs of the sofa or completely under the coffee table. If you want to place it in front of the bed, you should make sure that the carpet is wider than the bed, otherwise it will quickly look shrunk. However, if you want to combine several small carpets with each other, you can layer them on top of each other. You should pay attention to subtle carpet colors, as well as materials such as wool fibers or artificial fur. Thanks to their simple, white base and colorful pattern, carpets are in theirs Optics the Moroccan Berber * or kilim rugs are modeled on, can be combined particularly harmoniously.

The ideal curtain

Depending on the season, you should also replace the curtains in the living room and bedroom. Where you rely on light linen curtains in summer, you should use heavy fabrics for more comfort in winter, such as Velvet curtains * or brocade fabrics, preferably in warm gold tones or old pink. If you don’t want to be woken up by daylight in the morning, you also need one Curtain with blackout effect *.

A harmonious combination: dark blue velvet and gold-colored textiles Source: Made.com

Bronze lamps and accessories

Copper and brass go particularly well with gray and navy blue walls. If you only want small accents, you can opt for candle holders, tea lights or picture frames with a red and gold surface. Metallic does not only look particularly elegant as a surface for home accessories. Look particularly harmonious Metallic lamps with rounded shapes *.

Metallic colors fit more comfortably into the overall picture of a room Source: Jean Philippe Delberghe

In addition to the decorative effect of a shimmering surface, metallic has another advantage. If the inside of the lampshades is also bronze, it spreads a warm glow in the room, lightbulbs with a high wattage are muted and the atmosphere becomes more cozy.

also read

Comfortable dishes

According to the trend report, the new pursuit of comfort not only affects furniture and accessories, but also the way we eat. Apart from the increased demand for kitchen utensils and cookbooks, which can be read in the search queries, the demand for bowls for bowl recipes increased by 250 percent. So it is not only the “comfort food” that has become more popular, but also the comfortable dishes to go with it.

The dishes should also have their flaws Source: Otto

Bowls that do not come perfectly off the assembly line, but look more like a handmade creation from a pottery, are particularly popular. Asymmetrical shapes, like this one Ceramic bowls * are great for those who don’t want to work on the clay themselves.

* This text contains affiliate links. This means: If you make a purchase using the links marked with an asterisk, WELT will receive a small commission. The reporting doesn’t affect that. You can find our standards of transparency and journalistic independence at axelspringer.de/unabhaengigkeit.