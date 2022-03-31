Sony’s console is practically nowhere to be found, but why? And how can you manage to spend the Easter holidays in the company of him? Here’s what to know …

PS5 is one of the most desired technological objects in circulation, thanks to the fact that PlayStation has now become an icon of style as well as of “simple” gaming. Sony’s console was particularly complicated to assemble and market due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath. To the point that the Japanese house has begun to push more on services, reshuffling the PlayStation Plus content proposal, which will be updated with three different plans while waiting for the next-gen platform to soon become (or so hopefully) more available. So here’s a handy page that will help you keep track of the right channels to get one PlayStation 5 as long as you have the right timing and a good dose of patience.

Why PlayStation 5 is nowhere to be found –

The reasons why PS5 is so difficult to buy are many but all attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic, at an early stage, and subsequently to the resulting slowdowns, which have greatly complicated life in finding the necessary materials. Video games live a moment of great popularity following lockdowns that have forced billions of people to stay at home and explore new passions, with gaming that has taken off among the preferences of those used to consuming entertainment (even in Italy). Furthermore, due to restrictions, especially in Asia (where consoles are produced), the production and distribution chain has suffered the blow, failing to keep up with the demand for PlayStation 5 at the launch at the end of 2020, in 2021 and presumably for everything. 2022.

The third is the rush to materials such as the rare earths necessary for the production of chips and semiconductors thanks to which all major technological products work. These materials are increasingly difficult to produce but, at the same time, the number of products that exploit them is growing, starting from game consoles, through graphics cards on PCs, up to smart refrigerators and the most technological cars. The fourth, finally, is the existence of usual cunning who, taking advantage of the limited availability of the platform, try to make money using programs that notify them in time of availability and complete the purchase procedures much faster than regular customers, in order to resell them on the second-hand market at higher prices.

How and where to find a PlayStation 5 –

With such a complicated situation, it is very important to keep an eye on the main Italian online stores, which sell consoles in stages. There are two tips in this regard to avoid being dissatisfied. The first: keep an eye on the social profiles of the individual chains, where adequate notice is provided for the opening of the tail to slip into in due time for the purchase – usually a day in advance. This method is used in particular by Mediaworld and GameStopZing, but also by other retailers. The second tip is to activate notifications at these same stores, in order to be notified as soon as possible of the availability of PS5 with a specific email or a message on your mobile phone.

PS5 availability on Amazon

The PS5 on Amazon is an event more unique than rare, but the positive aspect is that the pages of the two versions (with and without disc) are always online and this means that you can open them immediately to activate notifications. With each appearance the times for the depletion of units are extremely fast, so you will need a stroke of luck and a lot of speed. Keep an eye on who sells and the price, because external sellers can also place their products on Amazon.

Buy PS5 on Mediaworld

PS5 on the Mediaworld website is equally rare but the historic chain has one of the most reliable virtual queuing systems, so once you know through social networks that the console will be available as early as 10-15 minutes before the queue opens and enter to purchase the product. The quantities, however limited, are always quite good, so if you move in time you should do it.

PS5 availability on GameStopZing

GameStopZing is the reference chain for video game enthusiasts and probably the one you should keep an eye on most of all. The company is particularly active on social media and also boasts an excellent queue system, through which you can enter the right path for the purchase of a PS5. At the beginning of 2022, the chain was fined for its online sales practices during the pandemic, which included very expensive bundles (up to 7-800 euros per product) as the only way to grab a PlayStation 5. It is not yet clear how to do it. will regulate the seller following this provision, whether it will still use the bundle method or will guarantee a more modular and possibly economical choice to its customers once the consoles become available again. Everything seems to indicate the second hypothesis, or at least this is what gamers are hoping for.

Find a PS5 at other stores

Clearly, although unavailable, you could also find a PlayStation 5 at other shops other than the most common and mentioned ones so far. Here are some of the choices we leave you at the end, hoping you will soon find the console of your dreams: