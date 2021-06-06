Type 2 diabetes is often imperceptible at first, because the mechanism that drives it – high blood sugar levels – takes some time to start.

Persistently high blood sugar levels can cause pain, which has four distinct sensations.

Type 2 diabetes – a harbinger of heart disease – means that the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, or that the insulin it produces is not absorbed by the cells. This has serious consequences because insulin regulates blood sugar. Persistently high blood sugar levels can damage the body, and some characteristic warning signs include pain. according to RT

As the Mayo Clinic explains, your peripheral nervous system sends information from your brain and spinal cord (central nervous system) to the rest of your body.

“Peripheral nerves also send sensory information to the central nervous system,” she says. When this network is damaged, it often leads to pain. People often describe the pain as:

acute pain;

Tingling sensation.

flickering;

combustion.

Diet is key to regulating blood sugar levels, and according to Diabetes.co.uk, drinking more water can reduce high blood sugar levels.

It is also important to monitor your intake of certain foods as they can lead to high blood sugar levels.