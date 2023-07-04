Of Stefano Parini

Before embarking on an effort, it is worthwhile to evaluate blood glucose and urinary ketones, which can give an early indication of insulin deficiency: abnormal values ​​​​should suggest postponing

I am writing to try to understand what happens to my father's blood sugar after physical activity. He has diabetes and is treated with some medicines; he is quite attentive to feeding. By measuring his blood sugar he noticed a notable increase after making great physical efforts (for example three hours of walking in the mountains). We're talking about 320 blood sugar after physical activity and before lunch, against the 220 he usually finds at rest before a meal. He will have to go back to the Diabetic Center in two months for a checkup and see if the therapy is adequate. What could be the cause of the increase in blood sugar after prolonged and intense activity?

He answers Stefano Pariniinternist, Ausl Ferrara, Association of Diabetologists (GO TO THE FORUM)

To answer your question we have to consider that any intense physical activity raises adrenaline levels

hormone that causes blood sugar to rise. And so the glycemic measurements it reports shouldn’t come as a surprise. good to note how regular physical activity, suitable for the physical form of the interested party, is a cornerstone of the lifestyle – together with nutrition – without which it is not possible to have adequate control of blood sugar. Currently the scientific evidence advises loud and clear at least 150 minutes/week of moderate/vigorous intensity physical activity (50-70% of maximum heart rate) and/or at least 75 minutes/week of vigorous exercise (>70% of maximal heart rate); it must be spread over at least three days/week and there must be no more than two consecutive days without activity.

Evaluate blood sugar On the other hand, the intense (and occasional?) physical effort they involve is different three hours of walking in the mountains: prudence requires that before undertaking an activity like this it is good to consult with your family doctor and with your trusted diabetologist. I will not go into the merits of the current state (with glycemic control) of your father, as I do not have any useful reference element, such as the last value of HbA1c (glycated hemoglobin A1c)current therapy, reasonable goals identified based on overall clinical situation and biological age. However, before embarking on an intense effort, I recommend evaluating blood sugar (and if possible urinary ketones, which can give an early indication of insulin deficiency): an outlier must suggest to postpone. Last but not least, during all the physical effort it is essential to be able to guarantee yourself an adequate and continuous supply of waterespecially in case of detection of frank hyperglycemia.