The Dubai Health Authority stressed the importance of every person drinking enough water daily, to achieve healthy balance and stability, and not to harm any of the body’s organs, or to be exposed to unexpected health risks.

The authority explained that the daily need of each body of water varies from person to person, according to the size, stressing that in general, the amount of water that you drink daily should not be less than 8 cups.

She explained, “The body’s actual need for water can be known through a mathematical equation in which the body’s weight is calculated and multiplied by 0.033, so that the result is the quantity required per day in liters.”

The authority stated that in the summer, our bodies may need more amounts of water, so it is recommended in addition to drinking water to eat water-rich foods such as watermelon.

Doctors advised to drink more water in case the loss is greater than normal, such as sweating during exercise. An extra cup and a half is added for every 30 minutes of exercise.



