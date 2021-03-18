Tired of meetings with the “Zoom” app, and want to withdraw from one of them with a convincing justification that others can understand? Then this tool is specially designed for you.

A developer has created a tool called “Zoom Escape”, which can make annoying noises in “zoom” meetings to the extent that others ask you to leave sessions.

According to the “Verg” website, which specializes in technical news, the disturbing sounds provided by the tool vary between echoing, electronic noise, crying of children, dog barking, wind, maintenance work and others.

“I hope people use Zoom Escape to escape from Zoom calls,” says Sam Lavin, the creator of the new tool.

For almost a year, millions of people around the world have relied on the Zoom application for virtual meetings, in light of the spread of the Corona epidemic that has prompted thousands of companies to employ their employees from home in order to implement social distancing.