You have just been invited to a meal. Nothing serious, a gathering of friends to celebrate a promotion in one of the most fashionable restaurants in the city. They arrive, sit down, start chatting, and one of them reaches for the bread. The first, in the front.

– Hey, that’s mine!

– No man, no. That that is my bread.

– But let’s see, what is mine? The one on the right or the one on the left? That I always mess up.

“The one on your left”, resolves Marina Fernández, director of Communication and Institutional Relations at the International School of Protocol (EIP). «It is a very frequent question, which usually generates many funny situations. Although right now we have to be especially careful about eating only our own because of the coronavirus, “adds the expert. The anecdote of bread is just one of many protocol issues that they can assault us during a lunch or dinner and that we do not always know how to solve in the most appropriate way. «A trick that usually works very well in these cases is to watch what the host is doing and copy it», advises Luisa López, room teacher at the Basque Culinary Center (BCC). If you don’t want to screw up, follow the advice of the experts.

Cutlery

Like in the ‘Pretty Woman’ movie, from the outside in

Before starting the meal, the first thing we have to do is “take possession of the place at the table.” «And that is done placing the napkin on his knees, unless the menu includes some food that does not require its use, such as calçots. In that case, we will put on a bib, ”says Marina Fernández. The next thing to do is look at the cutlery. It is likely that if it is a complete menu we will find a spoon, two forks, a knife and a fish shovel. “We don’t have to go crazy counting the tines to know which is the fork of the meat or the fork of the fish. As well explained in the ‘Pretty Woman’ movie, cutlery is used from the outside in», The experts agree.

Now, if it is a restaurant with a tasting menu or creative cuisine «it is possible that what they put in front of us is not eaten with a knife or a fork, because the same thing they serve us is a cream that goes inside a kind of tube of toothpaste. In these cases it is very easy. All we have to do is follow the instructions of the room staff, which will explain to us in great detail how we have to eat it “, says the director of Communication and Institutional Relations of the International School of Protocol, with offices in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Granada.

What happens when we don’t know how to use one of the cutlery? “If we are in an environment of trust, nothing happens because we ask one of the diners how it is used. If the atmosphere is more formal or we are not interested, it is best to look at what others are doing, especially the host, and copy them ». Something similar happens when we go to an Asian restaurant and they give us chopsticks to eat. “It is not bad at all to ask for a knife and fork.”

Glassware

Glass of red, white, cava … and glass for water

The arrangement of glassware on the table has also changed in recent years. «Before, for example, the water cup was in the center and was the largest. Now, however, it is usually served by glass in most restaurants. and private houses ”, clarifies Luisa López, head of the Arzak room for almost a decade. How then do we distinguish a red from a white? «The world of glassware has evolved a lot from an aesthetic point of view and it is not always easy to identify glasses. There is no need to be overwhelmed. The best thing in these cases is to be guided by the waiter, who is our great ally in the restaurant. You wait for it to serve you and that’s it », advises Marina Fernández.

What if I don’t like or don’t like the wine the host has ordered? This is a “delicate area”, the experts agree. «It is not only a question of trust but also of the image you want to project. Pure and simple protocol. For example, if your brothers-in-law have invited you to eat and you ask for a different wine than the one they have chosen, they may feel bad even if it is a familiar and trustworthy environment. You have to be careful, because the use of the protocol, whether complying with it or moving away from it, sends a very clear message “, reasons the director of Communication and Relations of the EIP.

The service

Served on the right, but can be removed from both sides

Another situation that is repeated a lot is that kind of dance between the waiter and the diner when it comes to serving or removing a dish. Note. «It is always served on the right, whether it is plated in the American way or in the French or English way. (with tray). Another thing is the scraping (removal of the dishes), which can be done both on the left and on the right ”, specifies Luisa López.

The menu

Spread in the sauce? Yes of course. First of all, naturalness

One of the most delicate moments in meals, especially in the most formal ones, occurs when we have doubts about how to eat certain dishes. Do I have to peel the prawns with cutlery or better with my hands? Can I spread the bread in the sauce? How do you eat a hamburger? “Above all, naturalness”, advise the experts in protocol. «There are foods that eaten only with a fork, such as a fried egg. But we don’t have to worry too much because the host is setting the tone, ”insists Marina Fernández. «If they serve me some fried eggs and they give me a knife and fork, the protocol is telling me that in that place they are eaten with a knife and fork. However, if I only have a fork, what the host tells me is that at home they eat with a fork.

Another example. How do you have to eat the prawns? “Well, in principle with a fish shovel and fork, but don’t panic because in this case the same thing happens as with fried eggs. If the host makes use of it, my advice is to do the same, because if you put everything worthy of eating the prawns with the cutlery, he may think that you are making him ugly. If lunch or dinner is in a restaurant, the code is the same. If the one who invites you does not use the cutlery, he gives you carte blanche for you to do so too. Crabs and barnacles are always eaten by hand, or with the help of a tweezers to break the shells. Now the lobster, with a fish fork and shovel.

And the question we always ask ourselves. Can you dip the bread in the sauce? Not to do so would be a sin. How are you going to leave the sauce without spreading. It’s a resounding yes», Clarifies the room teacher of the BCC. Marina Fernández is of the same idea, but qualifies. “We take a piece of bread that is to our left – remember, always the one on the left -, we break a small piece, we prick it and we dip it in our plate, not in the center dish and less now with the coronavirus.”

Unforeseen

If you throw a glass of wine, above all do not make a fuss

It may happen that during a meal unforeseen events arise such as a coughing attack or a small clumsiness with a glass of wine. In these cases, the most important, according to the experts, is not to make a fuss. “A common reaction when we spill a drink – which is something that can happen and we shouldn’t give it more importance – is ‘oh, oh, oh’ and start cleaning it with the first thing we catch. Well no. It is best to give your napkin if it is not dirty and notify the waiter without the whole restaurant knowing. “We are here to help and prepared for all kinds of unforeseen events”, Luisa López emphasizes. “A nice touch is offering to pay for the dry cleaning.” In the event of a coughing or hiccuping attack, it is best to apologize to the table and leave without giving further explanations.. «You go to the bathroom, sneeze until you feel comfortable and come back. If, for example, you have to take a medication and you don’t have much confidence with the rest of the diners, you go to the bar, ask for a glass of water, take the antibiotic and come back ”, advises the EIP directive.

Mobiles on the table

From its ban to the ‘plate photo moment’

In this section you must always respect the protocol of each restaurant. From those that force diners to leave their mobiles in a locker at the entrance to those of ‘open bar’. In places where it is not specified, Marina Fernández is in favor of establishing what she calls ‘mobile moments’, as happened in her day with the ‘cigarette moment’. «They bring you the plate, you take out the mobile, you take the photo of rigor and you put it back», Proposes the expert.