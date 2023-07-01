Bianca Balti and long nails: the supermodel replies to the haters

On the web now any excuse is good to insult someone: Bianca Balti knows something about it, who was attacked on social media for her long nails.

The supermodel, in fact, has posted on his profile Instagram a series of photos, including a shot in which her very long beige nails are portrayed in close-up.

Nails that soon became the subject of a debate on the web. “Terrible nails. How do you get yourself a bidet.. to caress your daughter?” someone immediately wrote.

And again: “Bianca, how do you remove contact lenses with long nails?”. You scroll through the comments and the thoughts of many followers are always the same: “What if you have to scratch your ears? You pierce your eardrum with these nails”.

“How do you tie your shoes?” someone else asks. “Bianca, how do you get your contact lenses out with your long nails? I always ask myself that being super short-sighted” is the question of another follower to which Bianca Balti replied: “One day I’ll make the video”.

Overwhelmed by questions and criticisms, the model then posted a story on Instagram with which she silenced the haters once and for all.

“You make me break with the comments on the nails” wrote Bianca Balti sharing again the “offending” photo of her nails.