Benjamin Pavard’s dislocated left knee is an absence that requires countermeasures. The MRI “forces” the French defender to wear the brace for 3-4 weeks, then it will be the turn of re-education: the former Bayern player will be out for around two months, a time that varies based on how he responds to the therapy. It is therefore inevitable for the Piacenza coach to start thinking about alternative solutions to the basic one (Darmian). Because before the break there are “only” two matches with Salzburg (Wednesday) and Frosinone (Sunday), but after the national break there will be some matches with a high coefficient of difficulty such as those against Juventus, Benfica and Napoli. In short, we will need everyone’s help back there. Even those who have been less used as right-wingers.