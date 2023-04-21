“Xbox is Doomed” has been a registered trademark for years and years, but this week it seems to have found a new push, amidst the controversy over Redfall’s 60 fps, the low sales of Xbox Series X|S compared to the competition and, just today , also the fact that Hi-Fi Rush was a “flop”. The denial by Greenberg arrived shortly after, who reported that the Tango GameWorks game instead proved to be a successful in all respects, even compared to Microsoft’s expectations. In fact, the initial news, reported by Jeff Grubb during one of his ruminations on a podcast, could not be based on tangible data, considering how Microsoft has not released any sales figures or variations on Game Pass metrics and how the game (like many other by Xbox Game Studios) has not been released in a retail version and therefore there are no estimates, even unofficial ones.

However, beyond all this, what makes you think is the definition itself of flops, for a surprise game released directly on the subscription service. On what parameters can such a definition be used within the new context? Are we talking about sales? Of amount of downloads? Duration of total sessions on the game? Of changes in the amount of new subscriptions or monthly active users? It is not known, and this doubt is interesting because it reflects all the mysteries surrounding the paradigm shift that Xbox Game Pass brought to the gaming market. Just to be clear, we are still often discussing the success of games based on sales data provided by UK or North American stores when the market has moved to the digital front for years, which can give an idea of ​​the confusion that there is around. The incontrovertible fact is that Xbox Series X|S as hardware are selling much (but much) less than PS5, but even this could say little about the actual success of the games and of Game Pass in general, given that the service aims to expand on a quantity of devices and methods of use that go far beyond the standard consoles.

According to Grubb, the games launched on Xbox Game Pass are still part of a plan that includes sales targets, evidently as an additional income channel with respect to the ability to increase or maintain active subscriptions. It would be, if it were confirmed, the confirmation that the Microsoft service is placed in an area of ​​its own compared to other subscription services, such as video services, in which the single sale of the product is not even contemplated. While such expectations focused on standard sales are likely to exist, because indeed Xbox Game Pass also allows you to buy games in the traditional way, it is difficult to think those goals were particularly high for Hi-Fi Rush, which launched on the service with a ” shadow drop” totally surprise. It is true that the same thing has been done for Metroid Prime Remastered and has led to a great success, but in this case we are talking about a game that has not been included in any subscription service and which already has a famous name, which is quite different from a new unpublished intellectual property.

In short, beyond the denials by directly interested executives, which obviously could mean little even those in the absence of certain data, the idea is that the evaluation of the success or otherwise of a product designed to be used digitally and especially through a subscription service must necessarily be linked to parameters other than those we have been accustomed to for years. On the other hand, there are some elements that can be shared in Grubb’s speech: in the face of diversified productions, which can go from triple A to various experiments, with also various narrative games, single player and self-contained, it is true that the push on the Game Pass it must also be supported by securities capable of guaranteeing a certain monetization. In this sense, the mixed approach of Microsoft’s subscription service probably provides for a certain amount of games that can guarantee additional revenue, perhaps through micro-transactions (as Halo Infinite could have been in the initial projects) or paid DLC (as we have seen with Forza Horizon 5 and various others).

For these reasons, it is reasonable to think that a part of the first party production or third party agreements will concern games capable of implementing this type of monetization, something that seems to be also shared by Sony with its current plan regarding the various live games services under development.

