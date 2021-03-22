Translation: Azza Youssef

Sibling quarrels are normal, as there is a feeling of rivalry between them most of the time. The “Times of India” website provides some ways in which parents can deal with their children when they quarrel with each other.

Determine the cause

When a quarrel arises between siblings, the first thing any parent should do is determine the cause of the disagreement, so that they understand the origin of the problem and be able to reach a conclusion.

equality

Treat all of your children equally. Do not make one of them feel more guilty than the other, as this may hinder a solution that satisfies all parties.

Avoid comparisons

You should not draw any negative comparisons between your quarrelsome children, and avoid underestimating one of them and praising the other, because this may hurt the feelings of the first and push him to act recklessly.

Intervene when needed

Do not involve yourself in all sibling fights, enter only if it is necessary and the situation escalates to the point where your children cannot solve the problem by themselves, do not rush to help, and let them deal with each other.

Listen to both sides

If you have to intervene, listen to what both sides have to say without any bias, while showing interest in each side’s grievance and understanding their point of view.

Suggest solutions

Instead of coming up with a solution to the problem, let them squeeze their minds to come up with a solution, and it might help them realize just how trivial the fight is.

Be positive

If you are looking to make a change in the way your children are doing, try to make them understand each other and listen patiently to the other party’s point of view, and deal positively with any disagreement or conflict with anyone.