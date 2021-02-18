Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Health Authority stressed the importance of students and parents ’adherence to the precautionary measures and measures, health instructions issued by the school and the concerned authority, and not to send the child to school when symptoms of the disease appear, or when contact with a person infected with Covid-19 with the importance of avoiding attending gatherings and celebrations, and staying away from areas Crowded conditions that put them at risk of transmitting Coronavirus infection in the community.

Educating and educating you: The authority also called on parents to educate and educate children about the symptoms and signs of Covid-19, methods of prevention, and the importance of wearing a mask for children older than 6 years and providing the child with an adequate number of masks and hand sanitizer.

The authority clarified during the guidelines recently issued the symptoms of the disease, which are fever and high temperature (37.5), cough, body aches, shortness and difficulty breathing, pain in the throat, runny nose, diarrhea, nausea, headache, and loss of sense of smell and taste.

Stay home

She indicated the procedures that parents must follow when symptoms of Covid-19 disease appear on the child while he is at home, including: keeping the child at home and informing the school immediately, requesting medical advice and conducting a PCR examination, and if the result appears negative, he can return to school in the event of disappearance. Symptoms, and presenting the test result along with the Sick Leave / Attendance Certificate to the school administration.

Reporting immediately and the authority requested the guardian to inform the school immediately when a positive result for the child appears, to follow medical instructions and adhere to health isolation procedures, as the child will be given the opportunity to learn remotely, and upon return to school, a Covid-19 disease-free certificate must be presented, by the doctor The therapist, or by calling the Dubai Health Authority hotline 800342.

Dr. Hind Al-Awadi, Head of the Health Education and Promotion Department at the Dubai Health Authority, said that the authority had requested, through the guideline, that all contacts of the child, such as brothers and family members, must adhere to home quarantine for a period of 10 days, and to follow all instructions related to contacts.

Procedures

She said that the guide specified the procedures that the guardian would take if the symptoms of Covid-19 appeared on his child while using the private means of transportation, including: Observing the symptoms and signs of Covid-19 while going or returning from school, and in the event of any symptoms and signs: The student must return To the home, seek medical advice, and inform the school immediately, with the importance of adhering to the procedures related to the examination result, whether negative or positive, and adhering to the mentioned guidelines.

And in the event that the symptoms and signs of disease appear on the child before boarding the bus, the child must be kept at home, seek medical advice, and inform the school immediately, while if the symptoms and signs of disease appear after boarding the bus, the student must sit at the front of the bus, and inform the school health and safety official who will take him The child upon arrival at the isolation room, inform the parents to take the child and seek medical advice. Parents should cooperate with the school to pick up the child immediately and follow necessary medical instructions.

The guide explained the procedures to be followed if the symptoms of Covid-19 appeared on the child while he was in school, including: transferring the child immediately to the quarantine room, assessing the child’s condition by the school doctor / nurse, informing the parent to take the child from school immediately, and requesting Medical consultation, PCR examination, and commitment to follow the procedures related to the examination result, whether negative or positive, the above-mentioned guidelines must be adhered to.

Contact tracing

Dr. Hind Al-Awadhi said that the Dubai Health Authority, in cooperation with the school, will investigate those in contact if the child has been in contact with a person infected with Covid-19 in the school and inform parents if it is proven that their children have had contact with this case, and that is meant by contacts persons who were less than two meters away from a confirmed case. For Covid-19, and for a period of more than 15 minutes, starting from two days before symptoms appear in the confirmed case, and during the period of illness.

Al-Awadi said: If it is proven that the child had contact with a person infected with Covid-19 from outside the school, the parents must immediately inform the school and adhere to the home quarantine of 10 days from the date of the last contact with the infected person.

In both cases (contact with an injured person inside or outside the school), the home quarantine must be adhered to for a period of 10 days while monitoring the symptoms of the disease, and monitoring contacts during the quarantine period, and with regard to contacts who did not show symptoms they can return to school after the end of the quarantine period Domestic (10 days).

Medical consultation

The guideline explained the general procedures in the case of a child’s contact with a person with Covid-19, as the contacts are not required to do a PCR examination, unless they show symptoms of the disease during the quarantine period, and then they should go to medical advice, and inform the school of the results of the PCR examination, and the school will give the child Distance learning opportunity, therefore, parents should encourage their children to commit to distance learning, and approximately two days before returning to school, the school doctor / nurse will perform a hypothetical evaluation of the condition to ensure that the child does not suffer from symptoms and signs of disease. And when the child is allowed, after the hypothetical evaluation, to return to school, he must go to the school clinic upon arrival to be evaluated for his health condition, in order to allow him to resume studying inside the school.