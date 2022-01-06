You can easily get into a fuss about money, says Silvia Bogers (40). She has often seen it, for example with friends who had to divide the things they had bought with the ex after a divorce. Therefore, says Bogers, she and her husband approach money very practically. Without emotion. Their house is in Bogers’ name, they both have their own bank account and the joint expenses – such as fixed costs and groceries – they divide fifty-fifty at the end of the month. “For us, talking about money is the same as discussing what we’re going to eat that evening,” says Bogers.

As an independent business coach and hypnotherapist, Bogers earns more than her husband, who is a team leader at a plastic injection molding company. In 2021 she achieved an average monthly turnover of 20,000 euros and a profit of 12,000 euros. That is also a lot more than what her friends earn. Every now and then she likes to treat them to lunch or a day out. Some friends had trouble with that at first. “I then explained: you’re doing me a favor, because I want to do something fun with you. Actually, I give myself your company as a present.”

Bogers wants to prevent an income difference because of her privileged position from affecting her relationships. “After all, it’s just some numbers in your bank account.”

An income difference can cause friction in relationships, says budget officer Nibud. A quarter of couples in the Netherlands sometimes argue about money, according to a 2019 survey among 770 respondents. These are most often about austerity and arise when couples struggle to make ends meet, have payment problems or find money matters difficult.

In more than half of the cases, one of the partners does the financial administration. Most couples (61 percent) do lump the income together in a joint account because they find it easiest. With that decision, it does not matter whether two partners earn the same amount, Nibud notes. But how do you avoid hassle if one partner earns (much) more?

Couples often avoid a conversation about money matters, says relationship psychologist Jean-Pierre van de Ven. “People believe in the myth that love comes naturally, like in movies and books. Talking about money is not part of that: it is not romantic.”

Pragmatic

And yet: you also have to be realistic, says Van de Ven. People turn out to be (unconsciously) a lot more pragmatic than they think. “Instinctively, when choosing a partner, people attach importance to things like a person’s money, influence or social network. We prefer not to talk about it, but it does play a major role.”

Erica Pierik (46) has an agreement at home: her husband pays most of the joint costs and she takes care of the household. “It’s not the most feminist convention, but it works well,” says Pierik. She and her husband both have their own account and a joint account. He invests 1,400 euros a month and pays 400 euros for their private lease car; she invests 1,000 euros a month. The money left over at the end of the month goes into their joint savings account or uses them for investing.

Also read this piece: Do you lump everything together as a couple, or do you keep your money separate?



The couple came to this division so that Pierik could realize her dream: to write a book. In 2015, she quit her job as a civil servant at the municipality, where she earned about 2,800 euros a month. In addition to working on her book, she also did commercial text assignments. She thought it took some getting used to that she suddenly earned less than her husband, who has an average net income of 3,500 euros as a team leader and teacher at a university of applied sciences. “I was taught at home how important it is to be financially independent,” she says. The situation sometimes causes discomfort. “When my husband suggests going out for dinner, I think: should we, because it is so expensive.” Still, she’s glad she made the choice. The book has been published and she has already published a second book, in which she describes how she let go of her financial independence. Pierik is currently working on her third book.

You can avoid the hassle about money by starting the conversation in time, says Nibud spokesperson Gabriella Bettonville. It is about making agreements that everyone considers fair and that are clear. “When spending together with friends, for example for a gift, it is nice for everyone if there is a limit,” says Bettonville. “It’s up to you to set a limit.”

In addition to making clear agreements, financial planner Hanneke Wolff-Rierink advises to keep an overview. “That gives you peace of mind and therefore space for other things.” She refers to the so-called ‘seven-account system’, which allows you to plan expenses. This works as follows: divide expenses over seven accounts or ‘pots’: a current account for daily expenses and fixed costs, a buffer, a pot for holidays and outings, a pot for transport costs, a pot for less regular expenses such as maintenance costs and clothing. , a jar for yourself and a piggy bank for later. Every year you determine a budget for each pot and you divide those annual amounts over twelve months. Every month you transfer that amount to the appropriate account.

disagreement

No matter how well you manage your money affairs, disagreements sometimes arise. Business coach and hypnotherapist Bogers once had a conflict with a former colleague. “She was the only one who couldn’t go out to dinner with a group of former colleagues because she wasn’t very wealthy. I wanted to pay for her.” The woman would only accept the money if it was a loan. “I said it wasn’t necessary, but she insisted. In the end, I never saw the money again.” That was a wise lesson. “I’d rather give something away than lend it out. And if I lend something, I now make clear agreements about it.”

According to financial planner Wolff-Rierink, quarrels arise because two people have different ideas about money. “For some, money means security, for others space to do what you want.” If you don’t know that from each other, misunderstanding, irritation and friction can arise, says Wolff-Rierink. So: discuss the value of money, respect the other person’s experience and make clear agreements. This is how you keep the friendship or relationship good.

Divide the costs as a couple 4 scenarios

Nibud advises couples to open a joint account in addition to their personal account, to avoid differences of opinion. The budget officer provides four scenarios for a possible cost allocation: 1. Who earns more, also pays more Simple: calculate the joint income. Suppose one partner earns three-fifths of the joint income and the other two-fifths. The partner who earns the most therefore pays three-fifths of the joint expenses and the other two-fifths. 2. Keep the same amount Add both incomes together and subtract the total amount of all joint expenses. Divide the remaining amount by two. You deduct this amount from the income of the least-earning partner. The remaining amount is the contribution for joint expenses. The other partner supplements the rest of the joint expenses with his or her income. A calculation example: one partner earns 2,000 euros net per month, the other 2,500 euros: all together 4,500 euros. The joint expenses amount to 2,300 euros. The amount that remains is then 4,500 – 2,300 = 2,200 euros, or 1,100 euros per person. The partner who earns the least deposits 2,000 – 1,100 = 900 euros into a joint account. The most earned partner deposits the rest: 2,300 – 900 = 1,400 euros. This leaves them 1,100 euros for personal expenses. 3. Fifty-fifty The partners ‘just’ each pay half of all costs. Nibud only recommends this way of dividing costs if the partner who earns less has enough money left over for personal expenses. 4. Paying expenses When you move in with your partner, you can agree to pay him or her a fixed monthly contribution, a kind of board money. That is an option if you have your own house, are going to live together on a trial basis or if one of the two children has children living at home, which means that the person has disproportionately high costs.