Dilemma

“A number of my colleagues are unable to get to work on time because they are taking their children to school. We have adjusted the start time of the working day accordingly. When I had young children of my own, this would have been unacceptable. Younger generations seem to put their work second more often. Private life comes first. I actually have trouble with that. How should I deal with this?”

Woman (58), name known to the editors

Get used to it

Generation expert Aart Bontekoning, who obtained his PhD on generational diversity in the workplace, understands that the woman in question has difficulty with this. “Older generations often put their work first,” he says. “It can be quite frustrating if someone else doesn’t do that. But every generation brings renewal to old habits. That’s not a bad thing. You have to get used to that, and it doesn’t have to happen overnight.”

According to Bontekoning, the fact that the starting time of the working day has shifted for colleagues with young children is typical for younger generations at work. “They want to have more influence on the interpretation of their work, and they actively do their best to do so. While older generations are used to change being determined from above, and they seem to be fine with that. But the fact that change is now being brought about from the bottom up does not mean that it cannot benefit older generations.”

Advisor Ton Schoo from career consultancy Margolin thinks so too. He regularly hears from clients about irritations or conflicts between younger and older generations. “The woman could also try to see the benefits of this change,” he says. “It may well be that the woman in question will perform informal care tasks for a close relative or family member in a few years’ time. The fact that working hours are more flexible could actually help her.”

It is better to align with the wishes of young people, thinks generation strategist Marjolein Risseeuw, who has guided about a hundred companies with similar issues. “Younger colleagues would otherwise have left in no time.” According to Risseeuw, they are more likely than older colleagues to look for another job if they do not like the current workplace. “And research shows that a good mix of older and younger colleagues increases work performance.”

Speak out

Many people from older generations bottle up their emotions, says Bontekoning. Risky, he thinks. “If the woman in question keeps her feelings about the adjusted start times to herself for too long, there is a chance that she will eventually explode.” In his work – he advises companies on ways to bridge a generation gap – Bontekoning often sees that older generations ultimately express their built-up frustration with their younger colleagues in an attacking manner. “’You should learn what work is,’ they say, for example.”

Therefore, tell your younger colleagues that you have difficulty with them wanting to start the working day later, Bontekoning advises. “Explain that you are not used to this and have an open conversation. In my research and at the companies I advise, I see that young people really want to think about a solution.” According to Bontekoning, things only go wrong when the person from the older generation takes a tough stance.

Be curious about each other, says Risseeuw, and let go of a possible hierarchical attitude. “Young people find it important to feel equal to the rest.” According to Risseeuw, older people, on the other hand, find it important to feel a business connection. If young colleagues know this, they are prepared to accommodate their older colleagues much more, for example by taking over annoying tasks from them.

The employer also has an important role to play, Schoo believes. “If it picks up signals of dissatisfaction about the adjusted working hours, it is wise to be transparent about which tasks everyone performs in which hours.” It may be the case that colleagues who like to start a little later give the impression that they work less hard, Schoo thinks. “But an employee who works from nine to five is not necessarily more productive than another who starts a little later and works longer. It can help if the employer provides clarity about this.”

So

Take your time to get used to it. It is not surprising that this may take some time. Old habits wear out slowly. Also try to see the potential benefits of flexible working hours. If frustration persists, don’t wait too long to express it. Be honest, without attacking the other person or questioning their work ethic. Younger colleagues will probably be prepared to also show understanding.