Dilemma

“I get the impression that my colleague has an alcohol problem. What should I do?”

Man (26), name known to the editors

Start the conversation

This question comes up quite often via the alcohol and drugs advice line of the Trimbos Institute, says Eva Ehrlich, scientific employee of the knowledge institute about, among other things, the use of alcohol and drugs. And that's not surprising given the number of working people with drinking problems. “Almost 17 percent of workers drink risky,” she says. These are people who get into trouble because of their drinking: they regret their behavior the next day, do not keep appointments or are told by those around them that they should drink less.

Employers' association AWVN has no insight into how often problems arise in the workplace due to employee drinking, says spokesperson Jannes van der Velde. “Companies do not want to say much about this because the subject is sensitive and often seen as a private matter.”

It can therefore take quite a while before signs of alcohol problems at work are noticed, says Ehrlich. These signals are, for example, that the employee is often absent – excessive alcohol use causes higher absenteeism – or forgetful, or does not keep appointments. “In general, we first think that the person is not feeling well, for example due to problems in the family or relationship,” she says. “We often only make the link with alcohol when someone really slurs their speech or smells like alcohol.”

It often happens, says Ehrlich, that an employee with drinking problems seems to function well for a long time. This is because colleagues are forced to take over the employee's work, for example. “In this way, the environment can actually perpetuate the drinking problem.”

That is why it can be a good idea to speak to the employee, Ehrlich thinks. The fact that people get into trouble because of their drinking can help them realize that change is necessary. “You can protect your colleague by having a conversation. You may help prevent the situation from escalating further and the manager realizing that he or she is not functioning properly.”

Be careful

It is quite something to approach a colleague about a possible drinking problem, says Van der Velde. “I think it is good to be cautious about this, because it is difficult to know for sure whether someone actually has an alcohol problem. And if such a conversation goes wrong, it has a negative impact on the relationship between the two employees. And that can ultimately become an obstacle at work.”

Therefore, only enter into a conversation if there are clear indications to do so, says Van der Velde, and if the safety of the colleague and other employees is at risk. This applies, for example, if the colleague has to drive a vehicle.

In a conversation with a colleague, according to Ehrlich, it is important to stay close to your own concerns. “Don't say: you have an alcohol problem. Tell them that you notice that the colleague is functioning less well than before, that you are concerned and that you would like to help.”

It is good to make an assessment of whether the colleague in question is the right person to have that conversation with the employee, says Van der Velde. “If the relationship between the two is not very good, he would be better off asking his manager to intervene.”

Don't say: you have an alcohol problem

Ehrlich also thinks the manager can help. “The manager can refer someone to a company doctor or confidential counselor, or ask whether the employee may need a temporary exemption from work.”

In any case, according to Van der Velde, the employer has an important role. “Such a conversation can only take place successfully in a corporate culture in which people dare to be open with each other and can give each other feedback. The management of a company must ensure this.”

In addition, says Ehrlich, it makes sense as an employer to develop a so-called alcohol-drug-medicine policy. The Trimbos Institute helps companies and organizations with this. This policy contains agreements on how the company handles the use of those resources. Large companies in particular are already working on this or have already introduced something like this, says Ehrlich, but most smaller companies have not yet.

As a company, this type of policy shows that you feel responsible for the health and safety of employees, says Ehrlich. Not only for the excessive users of alcohol, but also for the people around them. They can just as easily suffer from it, for example because they have to take over work. “The health of employees is important for the atmosphere and productivity at work.”

So

Have a conversation if you really think the colleague has a drinking problem. It can help your colleague realize that things are not going well. Sometimes that is necessary to achieve change. Be careful during the conversation and do not jump to conclusions. Also know that you are not alone. The manager can also have the conversation if it does not feel right to do it himself. In any case, the employer must ensure a corporate culture in which such conversations are easy to have.

