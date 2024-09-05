How do you pay for a DUI for the first time in Mountain? It is surely one of the questions that keeps you awake at night, probably because you want to know how you can avoid being charged with drunk driving.

In the state of Montana, a “se law” is enforced, DUIwhich makes it illegal to drive a vehicle if it exceeds the legal BAC limit, which is 0.08% to 0.02% for drivers under 21 years of age.

Before we tell you how to charge a first-time DUI in Montana, you should know that testing a person with a breathalyzer test to see if they are at or over the limit will be considered illegal, meaning there is no need to prove that they are impaired.

How do you charge for a first time DUI in Montana?

Penalties for a first DUI conviction in the state of Montana include fines, which range from $300 to $1,000 dollars and can be double if you carry underage passengers.

In addition, you can face imprisonment from 1 day to six months, or double if you are carrying minors. You will also have to undergo a mandatory chemical evaluation of the dependency, as well as a Alcohol Education Course.

Loss of your driver’s license or revocation is also inevitable, as your license will be taken away for at least 6 months, and an ignition interlock device will likely be placed in your car during probation.

If the person is found guilty of vehicular homicide due to being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, he or she will be punished with imprisonment for up to 30 years or a fine of up to 50 thousand dollars, or both.