On PC:

1.- Click on your profile picture in the top right corner.

2.- Select “Settings and privacy” and then “Settings”.

3.- Go to the “Account Center”.

4.- Select “Profiles” and choose your account.

5.- Click on “Name”, enter the new name, and click on “Review change”.

6.- Finally, save the changes.

On iOS devices:

1.- Access the menu at the bottom right.

2.- Select “Settings and privacy” and then “Settings”.

3.- Enter the “Account Center”.

4.- Select “Profiles”, choose your account, and tap “Name”.

5.- Enter the new name, select “Review change”, and save the changes.

On Android devices:

1.- Tap the menu at the top right.

2.- Select “Settings and privacy” and then “Settings”.

3.- Access the “Account Center”.

4.- Go to “Profiles”, choose your account, and tap “Name”.

5.- Enter the new name and select “Review change”.

6.- Save the changes.

Remember to follow the steps, and you will be able to make the change. However, it must be taken into account that this should not be offensive or similar, otherwise the change itself Facebook will verify the information and reject the request for alteration.

Via: Facebook