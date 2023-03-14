Only 30 percent of the cardiovascular disease drugs prescribed to sick children are registered as safe and effective for the age group in question. For more than half of these drugs, there is only weak evidence that they are safe and effective. That doesn’t sound good, but there is hope for improvement: knowledge about how children’s bodies deal with drugs can help reinforce this weak evidence. This is what pediatrician-in-training Nori Smeets discovered. On 7 March she defended her thesis at Radboud University Nijmegen.

Every year, about two million children in the Netherlands take a medicine, ranging from paracetamol or antibiotics to medicines for heart conditions. Many of those medicines are not officially registered as safe and effective in the relevant age group. “That is because drug research in children is difficult,” says Smeets. “It is subject to strict restrictions. In addition, there are often only a few children with a certain disorder in a certain age group.”

Not simple calculation

Children’s bodies work differently than adult bodies, she explains. That is why you cannot simply convert the adult dose to the child’s body weight. “A child’s body handles the medicine differently,” says Smeets. “For example, the drug is absorbed less quickly or more quickly, distributed, converted and excreted again. Together, we call these four processes pharmacokinetics.”

Those pharmacokinetics change rapidly with the age of the child – and not in a straight line. For example, for certain drugs, excretion in infancy first increases and then decreases again. And so it can happen that a child has too low a level of the drug in the blood, so that it does not work properly – or too high a level, which can be dangerous.

All in all, on average, children are prescribed their medicine off-label in half of the cases: the age group, dose or method of administration differs from that for which the medicine is registered. “That percentage differs per drug group,” Smeets explains. “Heart and vascular drugs score relatively poorly, with 70 percent off-label use. That is 24 percent of asthma and allergy medicines.”

‘Off-label’ does not mean that there is absolutely no evidence that the drug is effective and safe for children, Smeets emphasises. Often studies have indeed been published. “But we found that this evidence is of high quality in only 14 percent of cases, i.e. based on large, placebo-controlled studies.”

Children’s formulary

The so-called Children’s Formulary has existed in the Netherlands since 2008: a database, compiled by a team of experts, that brings together all available information about the safety and effectiveness of medicines for children. Its director is Saskia de Wildt, pediatrician and professor of clinical pharmacology at Radboud university medical center in Nijmegen and supervisor of Smeets’ research. “The Children’s Formulary now serves as a guideline for the dosages of medicines in children,” says Smeets. “Very important, but there was no overview of what evidence underpinned all these dosing recommendations.”

Smeets made that overview. In addition, she investigated other possible ways to support a dosing recommendation, in addition to clinical ones trials. “For example, based on pharmacokinetics,” says Smeets. “Take those cardiovascular drugs, of which 70 percent are prescribed off-label for children. Three-quarters of these are based on weak evidence for effectiveness. But 60 percent of that could be supplemented with existing studies on pharmacokinetics, which do provide strong evidence for the correct dosage.”

Some nuance is needed here: the pharmacokinetics in itself says nothing about the effect of the drug, for example at the molecular level. “That mechanism can be quite different in children than in adults, just as illnesses can have a different cause in them,” says Smeets. “That is why you will always have to monitor the effect of medication use closely.”

Kidney function

To make pharmacokinetics applicable in the clinic, Smeets wanted to develop a way to better predict it in young children. That is why she investigated renal function in newborns – an important factor that determines pharmacokinetics. “Kidney function appears to double in the first five days of life,” she says, “and then steadily increase to 28 days. But there is great individual variation, also depending on the child’s illness.”

Doctors should therefore actually know the kidney function of the child before prescribing a drug. Measuring kidney function is difficult, but estimating on the basis of a body’s own substance – creatinine – is possible. The Nijmegen researchers developed a way to accurately estimate kidney function in sick newborns and children. Smeets: “Doctors at Radboud university medical center already see this estimated kidney function when they look in a patient file, and can adjust doses accordingly. It’s not perfect yet, but clinically it’s a big step forward.”