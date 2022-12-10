Leon, Guanajuato.- There are only a few days left until start the season of Christmas posadas that are a tradition and have a song to ask for a special posada for that celebrationThese festivities began in Mexico as a way of making them naturally adopt Catholicism among the population, Currently they are already part of the traditions of the December season.
The traditional inns are made up of pilgrims: Joseph, Mary and the Angel, represent how they were looking for a suitable place to spend the night before the birth of Jesus, people go singing a house to others accompanied by more participants, they sing when they arrive at the house, to ask for a posada.
This Christmas in the Mexican Republic, it is called asking for a posada and it is accompanied by songs to make the request. The main song is called Song to ask for a posada and it is done with answers, since people inside the house and the participants who are outside participate.
The song to ask for a posada is about José asking for a place “for the queen of heaven” and inside they answer him how is it possible that being a queen he does not have a place to sleep and that they do not bother because it is already night. At the end of the song, the innkeepers recognize Joseph and Mary in the pilgrims and allow them to enter.
This is the Christmas carol that is sung in the inns, it is known as: “Enter Santos Peregrinos” complete:
I sing to ask for a lodging
Outside:
In the name of heaven
I ask you for a lodging
Well, he can’t walk
my beloved wife
Indoors:
This is not an inn
keep going,
I can’t open them
not going to be a crook.
Outside:
don’t be inhuman
give us charity
that the god of heaven
It will reward you.
Indoors:
you can go now
and do not disturb
because if i get angry
I’m going to beat them
Outside:
we come exhausted
From Nazareth
I’m a carpenter
Name Jose
Indoors:
I don’t care about the name
Let me sleep
Well, I’ll tell you
that we should not open
Outside:
Posada I ask you,
beloved home,
well mother will be,
the queen of heaven
Indoors:
Well, if she’s a queen,
who requests it,
how come at night
are you so lonely?
Outside:
My wife is Maria
Queen of Heaven
and mother will be
of the divine verb
Indoors:
it’s you jose
Your wife is Maria
enter pilgrims
I didn’t know them
Outside:
God pay gentlemen
our charity
And the sky fills you
Of happiness
Indoors:
happy the house
that shelters this day
To the pure virgin
The beautiful Maria.
All:
Enter Holy Pilgrims,
Receive this corner
that, although the dwelling is poor,
I give it to you from the heart.
In Mexico, the posadas are celebrated from December 16 to 24, there are nine days that symbolize the nine months of human gestation and Jesus in the womb of Mary, as well as his birth according to the Catholic religion.
