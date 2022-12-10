Leon, Guanajuato.- There are only a few days left until start the season of Christmas posadas that are a tradition and have a song to ask for a special posada for that celebrationThese festivities began in Mexico as a way of making them naturally adopt Catholicism among the population, Currently they are already part of the traditions of the December season.

The traditional inns are made up of pilgrims: Joseph, Mary and the Angel, represent how they were looking for a suitable place to spend the night before the birth of Jesus, people go singing a house to others accompanied by more participants, they sing when they arrive at the house, to ask for a posada.

This Christmas in the Mexican Republic, it is called asking for a posada and it is accompanied by songs to make the request. The main song is called Song to ask for a posada and it is done with answers, since people inside the house and the participants who are outside participate.

The song to ask for a posada is about José asking for a place “for the queen of heaven” and inside they answer him how is it possible that being a queen he does not have a place to sleep and that they do not bother because it is already night. At the end of the song, the innkeepers recognize Joseph and Mary in the pilgrims and allow them to enter.

This is the Christmas carol that is sung in the inns, it is known as: “Enter Santos Peregrinos” complete:

I sing to ask for a lodging

Outside:

In the name of heaven

I ask you for a lodging

Well, he can’t walk

my beloved wife

Indoors:

This is not an inn

keep going,

I can’t open them

not going to be a crook.

Outside:

don’t be inhuman

give us charity

that the god of heaven

It will reward you.

Indoors:

you can go now

and do not disturb

because if i get angry

I’m going to beat them

Outside:

we come exhausted

From Nazareth

I’m a carpenter

Name Jose

Indoors:

I don’t care about the name

Let me sleep

Well, I’ll tell you

that we should not open

Outside:

Posada I ask you,

beloved home,

well mother will be,

the queen of heaven

Indoors:

Well, if she’s a queen,

who requests it,

how come at night

are you so lonely?

Outside:

My wife is Maria

Queen of Heaven

and mother will be

of the divine verb

Indoors:

it’s you jose

Your wife is Maria

enter pilgrims

I didn’t know them

Outside:

God pay gentlemen

our charity

And the sky fills you

Of happiness

Indoors:

happy the house

that shelters this day

To the pure virgin

The beautiful Maria.

All:

We recommend you read:

Enter Holy Pilgrims,

Receive this corner

that, although the dwelling is poor,

I give it to you from the heart.

In Mexico, the posadas are celebrated from December 16 to 24, there are nine days that symbolize the nine months of human gestation and Jesus in the womb of Mary, as well as his birth according to the Catholic religion.