A question came from a reader saying:

I went for a job interview in one of the companies, and I met the human resources officer there, and it was agreed with her that I would be appointed to a specific job with a specific salary, but she asked me to pay a sum of money, which would be recovered after completing the employment contract, but I was surprised that she sent job offers from other employers instead of Appoint me to the agreed upon position.

Does the employer have the right to collect a sum of money during job interviews from job seekers? Or does the issue fall within fraudulent operations?

The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, said that the reader may have dealt with a recruitment company, and not the company for which he will be joining, and this has not been verified, and therefore its collection of these amounts is the result of its work and licensed activity, but if it is not licensed, this is another matter, and it can be complained to. What we will show later.

It is also not logical for a company to collect sums for recruitment while the state law obligates the employer to pay recruitment fees and expenses, such as a work contract, residence, etc. Therefore, the reader, before falling into this matter, should have been aware of that. In any case, once confirmed Since this behavior is not due to the need for employment, but rather to seize the money of applicants for these positions, the methods of complaint, reporting, and litigation are multiple and available, and there is a career progression that can be resorted to, and there are departments to receive complaints and inquiries for awareness and guidance. In the presented case, he can submit a request to the Public Prosecution for permission to open a report, and if it is rejected, the grievance is filed with Follow the career progression of the Public Prosecution Authority, and even in the police there is a Customer Happiness Department for inquiries and awareness, as well as career progression up to the director of the police station. He can also file a complaint with the department about illegal gain if the collection of those amounts occurred without notification to the concerned authorities, in addition to the civil judiciary having jurisdiction to adjudicate. In any dispute.

