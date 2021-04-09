How do world leaders remember Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband?

World leaders mourned Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, who died on Friday at the age of 99, and remembered him with words of praise and honor.

The leaders expressed their condolences to the Queen and the British royal family.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his condolences on the death of Prince Philip, saying that Britain “will give thanks, as a country and as a kingdom, for his extraordinary life and work.”

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, sent a message of condolences to Queen Elizabeth, expressing his “sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to Her Majesty and the friendly British government and people … praising the efforts of the late deceased and his kind contributions in the service of the United Kingdom and its friendly people.”

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman also sent a message of condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

In turn, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi sent a message of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II, expressing his sincere condolences and sincere condolences to her.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the people of Canada share Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family’s grief over Prince Philip’s death.

“Prince Philip is a man of great goals and firm certainty, motivated by a sense of duty towards others, who contributed a lot to the social fabric of our country and the world,” Trudeau said Friday.

Trudeau said in a statement that Prince Philip maintained a special relationship with Canada, especially with the Canadian Armed Forces. In 2011, he was awarded the honorary General of the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force as well as an honorary admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy.

The President of Israel Reuven Rivlin also offered his condolences to the Queen. Rivlin tweeted: “I extend my sincere condolences and heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also offered his condolences to the late prince, and tweeted: “Prince Philip was a brilliant government employee and he will be missed by Israel and the whole world.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed her condolences on the death of Prince Philip, on behalf of the “Commonwealth” country.

“We share Her Majesty, the Queen at this most sad time. On behalf of the people of New Zealand and the government, I would like to express my sincere condolences to Her Majesty and to all members of the royal family,” Ardern was quoted as saying.

She added that “Prince Philip will be remembered fondly for the courage he has provided to so many young New Zealanders, through the (Hillary) award that the Duke of Edinburgh received,” referring to a youth program launched by the Prince.

Ardern ordered the flags to be flown at half-mast on all government buildings and on navy ships, according to the statement.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison joined world leaders in the memorial service for Prince Philip.

“Australians send their love and warmest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and all members of the royal family,” Morrison wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

“He (Prince Philip) embodied a generation that we will never see again,” the prime minister said.

Morrison added that the prince “was not a stranger to Australia, having visited our country on more than 20 occasions. He headed nearly 50 organizations in Australia as a pastor or president, during his service in the Commonwealth.”

Morrison announced that flags will be at half-mast in Australia “in honor of His Royal Highness.”

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on the death of Prince Philip.

“I share the grief of the British people and the royal family over the death of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Moody said in a tweet on the social networking site Twitter.

“He has had a distinguished history in the military and has been at the forefront of many community service initiatives. Let his soul rest in peace,” he added.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Sophia of Sweden also expressed their deep sorrow over the death of Prince Philip.

“Prince Philip has been a great friend of our family for several years, and it’s a relationship, which we have deeply valued,” the royal couple said in a statement.

“His service in his country will remain an inspiration to all of us,” the couple added.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Her Majesty, the Queen, the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom,” the couple added.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier praised Prince Philip as a reformer between Britain and Germany.

“We Germans mourn over a beloved figure who made an important contribution to the reconciliation between our two countries after the horrors of World War II … As a member of the Royal Navy, Prince Philip fought for the liberation of Europe from Nazi terror. His efforts for democracy and freedom will continue to exist,” Steinmeier said Friday. Our memory. “

Steinmeier said he himself experienced “with great pleasure Philip’s intelligent sense of humor” during the meetings in London and Berlin.

Steinmeier expressed his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II, saying: “It is with deep sadness that I have received the news of your husband’s death. And to your families and the British people in difficult times and happy times. Thanks to poise and intelligence, we have won the respect and love of the people of your kingdom. “