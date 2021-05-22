Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Police organized a workshop for people of determination and their parents on the safe use of social media, as part of a series of training workshops for the “Ithraa” program provided by the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination.

The workshop was presented by Captain Dr. Jumaa Muhammad Al Hosani, an associate who holds a doctorate in technology management, explaining that it aims to spread knowledge for people of determination and their parents and enable them to safely use social media platforms.

The workshop – which included explanation through sign language – reviewed the general rules for the safe use of social media platforms, methods for reporting electronic blackmail via electronic communication platforms, the penalties for misusing the platforms according to electronic laws in the United Arab Emirates, and the pros and cons of using social media platforms.

She pointed to the negative aspects of using social media, represented in the lack of privacy for users of social networks, the exposure of social network users to penetration and fraud, and addiction to them at the expense of daily duties, and the use of social networking sites affects the user’s psychological state and family bonding.

The workshop dealt with the negative effects of rumors in terms of saying falsehood and falsifying facts, and that news should not be accepted from other than reliable sources, not to be re-published, repeated, or disproved, and to obtain information from reliable media sources and not to be drawn to rumors and false information. Accuracy in handling inaccurate information via social media.

It stated that Article 15 of Law No. 5 of 2012 regarding combating information technology crimes states: “Shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine not less than one hundred fifty thousand dirhams and not exceeding five hundred thousand dirhams, or by one of these two penalties whoever picked up or deliberately objected without any authorization. Communication via any informational network.

Article 16 of the same law states: “Anyone who blackmails or threatens another person to induce him to do an act or to refrain from it shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years and a fine not less than two hundred and fifty thousand dirhams and not exceeding five hundred thousand dirhams, or one of these two punishments. , By using a computer network or an information technology means, and the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period not exceeding ten years if the threat is to commit a felony, or by assigning things offensive to honor or honor.