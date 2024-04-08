Mother: “Our eldest son has just turned three and we are looking into education for when he is four years old. The transition from two days of childcare and further home care to five days of school seems quite intense to us. He always has a lot of trouble saying goodbye to us. Saying goodbye to the childminder is always difficult for him. It's hard for us to see him so sad, even though we know he's having a great time there. We also see this when he stays with grandpa and grandma. Furthermore, he is a cheerful little guy, who always looks out for new situations. Once he gets used to it, you will see a free and enterprising child. We always try to prepare him well for new things, knowing that this can help him. How do we make the transition from home to school easier for him?”

The Raised section is anonymous, because difficulties in raising children are sensitive. Would you like to present a dilemma in education? Send your questions or comments to [email protected]

Discuss farewell ritual

Tischa Neve: “It is good that you are considering suitable education for your child. It sounds like a school that is too crowded, for example, is not very suitable for your child.

“Don't take your son with you in that search, and don't mention 'when you go to school soon.' A year is a long time for such a young child. Your son cannot yet see time, he does not know when he will turn four. Always bringing up school now only brings tension. Preparing a child too early can cause extra anxiety.

“As soon as he goes to school, there is plenty of time to get used to it. A four-year-old is not subject to compulsory education. Let the teacher know that your child may need a little more time.

“For many children it is nice to discuss in advance how saying goodbye will go. For example: “Shall we give two hugs and a kiss and then two more waves?” Going through such a farewell ritual together gives children more control over the situation. They also need adults not to empathize too much with the 'difficulty' of leaving behind, but above all to radiate relaxation and confidence.

“Such a farewell routine can help your son when he goes to the childminder and later also when primary school age arrives.”

Have confidence

Kimberley Roerdink: “This is indeed the time to investigate which school is suitable. Go and see when there are children in the classroom and lessons are being taught. This way you experience the atmosphere. As parents, you should feel good about the place where you will leave your child.

“Only involve your son in this when the time comes. Start with one, two or three familiarization mornings per week. If necessary, you can ask the teacher to stay with you a little longer, which can be nice for a watchful eye. Also get to know the teacher well, so that your child feels: mom and dad know this lady or gentleman and have confidence in him or her.

“It is often said that children need to practice a lot outside the home before the age of four in order to be able to enter school well. I think that a good preparation for independence lies in a quiet time with parents and not in a forced throw into the world.

“Enjoy the time with your child at home. Have confidence that he will soon find his place at school and let him follow his own pace as much as possible.”

Tischa Neve is a psychologist and educator. She organizes webinars about parenting and has the parenting podcast Just about my child.

Kimberley Roerdink is a family therapist and guides parents in raising children.